Nakshatra Van: Ranchi’s Garden Where Astrology Meets Botany And Spirituality

Ranchi: Nakshatra Van, located in the heart of Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, is not only a beautiful garden, but also a wonderful confluence of Indian astrology, botany and traditional medicine. This park, built right in front of the Raj Bhavan, has been developed on a scientific and astrological basis on the concept of 27 constellations described in Indian astronomy. According to Dr Vishwanath Prasad, Special Officer of Jharkhand's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, this garden is no less than a research laboratory for those who want to understand the relationship between nature, astronomy and spirituality.

Relation of 27 constellations and trees

According to Indian astrology, 27 constellations have been determined based on the movement of the moon in the sky, which include Ashwini, Bharani, Krittika, Rohini, Mrigashirsha, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Ashlesha, Magha, Purva Phaguni, Uttara Phaguni, Hasta, Chitra, Swati, Vishaka, Anuradha, Jyeshtha, Moola, Purvashada, Uttarashadha, Shravan, Dhanishta, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati. It is believed that every constellation is associated with a particular tree, which has a positive effect on human life.

On this concept, one medicinal or useful tree has been planted in the Nakshatra forest according to each constellation. For instance, Khair tree has been planted for Mrigashirsha constellation, Peepal tree for Magha constellation and Banyan tree for Chitra constellation. These trees have been planted in a concentric circular structure called Nakshatra Vriksha based on astrological accuracy.

Nine Planets and Their Symbolic Plants

The second major feature of the park is the planting of nine different plants symbolising the nine planets --Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Rahu and Ketu--these plants have been selected on the basis of the astronomical effects of the planets, and their scientific and astrological relationship with the constellations and zodiac signs has been explained.

12 Zodiac Signs and Coordination of Planets and Constellations

This park also shows the astrological introduction of the zodiac signs--Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces and their relationship with planets and constellations--this initiative makes the complex, but interesting structure of constellations, planets and zodiac signs easily understandable to the common man.

Scientific Approach and Background of Construction