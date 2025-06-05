Nakshatra Van: Ranchi’s Garden Where Astrology Meets Botany And Spirituality

Ranchi: Nakshatra Van, located in the heart of Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, is not only a beautiful garden, but also a wonderful confluence of Indian astrology, botany and traditional medicine. This park, built right in front of the Raj Bhavan, has been developed on a scientific and astrological basis on the concept of 27 constellations described in Indian astronomy. According to Dr Vishwanath Prasad, Special Officer of Jharkhand's Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, this garden is no less than a research laboratory for those who want to understand the relationship between nature, astronomy and spirituality.
Relation of 27 constellations and trees
According to Indian astrology, 27 constellations have been determined based on the movement of the moon in the sky, which include Ashwini, Bharani, Krittika, Rohini, Mrigashirsha, Ardra, Punarvasu, Pushya, Ashlesha, Magha, Purva Phaguni, Uttara Phaguni, Hasta, Chitra, Swati, Vishaka, Anuradha, Jyeshtha, Moola, Purvashada, Uttarashadha, Shravan, Dhanishta, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada, Uttara Bhadrapada and Revati. It is believed that every constellation is associated with a particular tree, which has a positive effect on human life.
On this concept, one medicinal or useful tree has been planted in the Nakshatra forest according to each constellation. For instance, Khair tree has been planted for Mrigashirsha constellation, Peepal tree for Magha constellation and Banyan tree for Chitra constellation. These trees have been planted in a concentric circular structure called Nakshatra Vriksha based on astrological accuracy.
Nine Planets and Their Symbolic Plants
The second major feature of the park is the planting of nine different plants symbolising the nine planets --Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Rahu and Ketu--these plants have been selected on the basis of the astronomical effects of the planets, and their scientific and astrological relationship with the constellations and zodiac signs has been explained.
12 Zodiac Signs and Coordination of Planets and Constellations
This park also shows the astrological introduction of the zodiac signs--Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces and their relationship with planets and constellations--this initiative makes the complex, but interesting structure of constellations, planets and zodiac signs easily understandable to the common man.
Scientific Approach and Background of Construction
The plan to develop Nakshatra Van was completed under the supervision of experts from the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru. According to Dr Vishwanath Prasad, Special Officer, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Jharkhand, “This park was conceived by 2023 Director of Astrophysics TP Prabhu after collecting data from Ranchi. The position of constellations and planets was confirmed on a scientific basis.”
This park has been prepared according to the two-dimensional astrological map, so that the position of astronomy can be shown in the right perspective on the ground. Its foundation stone was laid by former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, which also underlines its historical and political importance.
Connection to Ayurveda and medicine
Not only astrological trees, but many types of medicinal plants have also been planted in Nakshatra Van, which are considered helpful in treating various diseases. A statue of Dhanvantari is also installed here, which is a symbol of reverence for the Indian system of medicine and the continuity of traditional knowledge.
Centre for environmental education and tourism
This park is very important not only from an educational point of view, but also from a tourism point of view. Still, very few people know about it, but whoever comes here gets overwhelmed by its natural beauty, peace and scientific importance.
Nakshatra Van is not just a park
Nakshatra Van is not just a park, but a living museum, which presents a wonderful coordination of nature, science, astrology and spirituality. For the people of Ranchi and tourists, this place provides a new feeling and an experience that forces them to think deeply. After seeing and understanding it, one gets a new perspective to understand our relationship with nature.
Read more: Mallur Gutta: Heaven Of Medicinal Plants, Over 500 Species Flourish In 200 Hectares