Saving Jain Heritage: Nainagiri Temple Preserves Palm Leaf Scriptures, Transfers To Copper Plates

By Kapil Tiwari

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): This temple does not pray a god, neither does it have one. Here a book has been enshrined that is revered. It cannot be eaten by termites, burned by fire, or drowned in flood. In the calm hills of Nainagiri, a temple has come up not to worship, but to preserve. The Shatkhandagama Shrut Mandir, situated in Buxwaha block of Chhatarpur district, about 50 km from Sagar, is where knowledge is considered the deity.

Centuries-old Jain scriptures which were passed down generations by word of mouth once upon a time and etched on palm leaves, are now being transferred on to copper plates and this is being done probably in this only temple of its kind in the world.

Nainagiri In Madhya Pradesh Makes Monumental Effort To Save Jain Heritage, From Palm Leaves To Copper Plates (ETV Bharat)

The Shrut Mandir now stands where Lord Parshvanath, the 23rd Tirthankara, once treaded. The site was also witness to the intense penance of Acharya Vidyasagar, who wrote Mukmati, his famous work.

The temple’s purpose is two-pronged - profound and practical - to preserve what the 24 Tirthankaras practiced and preached, and which was traditionally passed down orally or on perishable materials. “The Shatkhandagama, Jainism’s oldest surviving scripture has been engraved on copper, protecting it from the decay of time,” says Ashok Jain, a member of the temple trust. "Utkarsh Maharaj first edited it by engraving mantras on the copper plates," he adds.

A 75 kg brass plate inscribed with the Shrishrutskandha Yantra now sits in the temple, as symbol of knowledge. It depicts the 2000 years of history of Jain literature.

What began as an initiative of IAS officer Suresh Chandra Jain and his wife Justice Vimal Jain, who feared that the scriptural foundations of Jainism were being lost, has finally been immortalised through a silent movement. “With termites, floods, fire, and time, we have already lost countless texts,” says Pandit Komal Chandra Jain, a scholar who is associated with the initiative.

In the previous era, due to the absence of ink or paper, Jain Acharyas used thorns to write on palm leaves. But those were vulnerable. “Now, copper is a medium that time cannot destroy and we have engraved the teachings on it,” he says.

The temple officially opened in 2021–22, supported by Suresh Chandra Jain, philanthropists like Angoori Devi, and institutions like the Sitavara Group. Shivanand Maharaj, who suggested including not just Shatkhandagama but other scriptures as well, blessed the inauguration.

As per his instructions, six volumes of the Shatkhandagama Granth were engraved on copper plates and have been consecrated. The Shrut Skanda Vidhan considered an important ritual was held on Shrut Panchami, a day that commemorates the creation of the sacred texts.