ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nachiketa Lake In Uttarkashi: Where The God Of Death Revealed Life's Greatest Secret

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand is home to numerous tourist and religious sites, but some hold profound mysteries. One such place with a fascinating mystery is located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Nachiketa Lake, located in the Gajna region of Uttarkashi district and situated at an altitude of approximately 8,000 feet above sea level, is renowned for its natural beauty.

Nachiketa was a young boy who, as per the legend, met Yama (the god of death) and returned with the true knowledge of life and death. He is said to have meditated by this lake after his return, and it was named in his honour.

But it's also significant from a religious perspective because it holds the secret of death within itself.

The cave near the lake is called Yam Dwar. Yam Dwar means the “Gateway of the God of Death,” and it is a significant spiritual site. According to mythological beliefs, Yam Raj revealed the secret of death to the sage Nachiketa on the banks of this lake. Hence, the name Nachiketa Lake.

Nachiketa Lake spans approximately one kilometre. The banks of this lake are believed to be the place of penance of the sage Nachiketa, along with the serpent god. A short distance from this place of penance is a small cave known as Yam Dwar.

Gulab Singh Negi, a historian from Uttarkashi, explained that according to mythological beliefs, there was a sage named Bajraswa. He was once performing a Yajna (sacrifice) and donating a cow that didn't produce milk. His son, Nachiketa, took offence and said, "If I'm no longer useful to you, to whom will you donate me?" Angrily, Bajraswa donated his son to Yam Raj

According to mythological beliefs, Nachiketa reached Yam Loka, but when he didn't find Yam Raj there, he waited for him for three days. When Yam Raj returned, he asked the boy to ask for three things. Nachiketa then first sought information about the Yagya and how to calm his father's anger.

Finally, he asked Yam Raj for information about the secret of death and its aftermath. However, Yam Raj refused to divulge this secret, stating that it was a confidential matter. Nachiketa then performed penance for Yam Raj at the lake near Chaurangi Khal, mentioned in Kedarkhand. Pleased with Nachiketa's penance, Yam Raj revealed the secret of death to him at that very spot.