Mysore Rajmata Donates 100 KG Silver Lamps To Tirumala, Reviving 300-Year Tradition

Tirumala: As a mark of devotion and royal legacy, Mysore Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar donated two large silver Akhandas (eternal lamps) to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple. The offering was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu on behalf of the temple administration at an official handover ceremony held at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Weighing approximately 50 kilograms each, the akhandas make for a total silver usage of 100 kilograms. The akhanda lamps being lit in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple through day and night, are considered a symbol of eternal presence of the divine.

The offering by the Rajmata, people believe, has revived a 300-year-old tradition in the temple. Historical records maintained by the temple and Mysore Palace archives show that the then Maharaja of Mysore had also donated similar silver lamps to the Tirumala shrine in the 18th century. The Rajamata’s gesture is being hailed as an act of faith, continuation of a deep spiritual tradition and something that can strengthen the cultural ties between the Mysore royal family and Tirumala.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has been a consistent patron of art, culture, and religious institutions. She has also reiterated her commitment to preserving the traditions established by the Wadiyar dynasty. Her current offering is being widely appreciated by temple officials and devotees.

Officials said such high-value donations are not only rare but also carry lot of historical symbolism. “These Akhandas are not just lamps in metal, they are an important part of our heritage and devotion,” said a senior temple priest present during the handover.

With the temple bells ringing, the akhandas continue to glow endlessly ushering in the divine blessings for devotees visiting the Tirumala.