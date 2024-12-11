ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muslims In This Uttar Pradesh Village Adopt Hindu Surnames To Uphold Communal Harmony

Muslims in Dehri village like Naushad have adopted Hindu Brahmin surnames. However, others acknowledge Hindu heritage but continue to use Muslim surnames.

Naushad Dubey poses with a cow at Dehri village, Uttar Pradesh
Naushad Dubey poses with a cow at Dehri village, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Jaunpur: A village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh has become an abode of communal harmony with Muslims adopting Hindu Brahmin surnames.

Muslims In Uttar Pradesh Village Adopt Hindu Surnames As Part Of Communal Harmony (ETV Bharat)

Despite being predominantly Muslim village, Muslims at Dehri village of Uttar Pradesh have adopted Hindu Brahmin surnames like Dubey, Tiwari and Shukla in a bid to uphold communal harmony.

The village, located about 35 kilometers from the district headquarters, gained attention when 60-year-old Naushad Ahmad, a local, printed his daughter’s wedding invitation with his name as “Naushad Dubey”. According to Naushad, his ancestral lineage traces back to Hindu Brahmins from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He discovered that his “father, Lal Bahadur Dubey, had converted and adopted the name Lal Bahadur Sheikh.”

“I realized our caste identity was changed,” Naushad told ETV Bharat. “When I researched history, I found that we were Dubeys who moved to Jaunpur, generations ago. I decided to reclaim my ancestral surname.”

Like Naushad, several Muslims have adopted similar Hindu surnames like; Abdullah Dubey and Siraj Shukla. However, unlike Naushad, others like Ehtesham Ahmed acknowledge their Hindu roots but have not changed their surnames and want to continue as Muslims.

Dehri residents emphasize unity and humanity over religious divisions. “Religion must promote humanity, not hatred,” said Naushad, reflecting the village’s religious harmony and brotherhood.

Read more:

  1. At This Jammu And Kashmir Gurdwara, Guru Nanak Jayanti Unites People Of All Faiths
  2. Muslim Woman Takes Lead In Organising Durga Puja In Sultanpur

Jaunpur: A village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh has become an abode of communal harmony with Muslims adopting Hindu Brahmin surnames.

Muslims In Uttar Pradesh Village Adopt Hindu Surnames As Part Of Communal Harmony (ETV Bharat)

Despite being predominantly Muslim village, Muslims at Dehri village of Uttar Pradesh have adopted Hindu Brahmin surnames like Dubey, Tiwari and Shukla in a bid to uphold communal harmony.

The village, located about 35 kilometers from the district headquarters, gained attention when 60-year-old Naushad Ahmad, a local, printed his daughter’s wedding invitation with his name as “Naushad Dubey”. According to Naushad, his ancestral lineage traces back to Hindu Brahmins from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He discovered that his “father, Lal Bahadur Dubey, had converted and adopted the name Lal Bahadur Sheikh.”

“I realized our caste identity was changed,” Naushad told ETV Bharat. “When I researched history, I found that we were Dubeys who moved to Jaunpur, generations ago. I decided to reclaim my ancestral surname.”

Like Naushad, several Muslims have adopted similar Hindu surnames like; Abdullah Dubey and Siraj Shukla. However, unlike Naushad, others like Ehtesham Ahmed acknowledge their Hindu roots but have not changed their surnames and want to continue as Muslims.

Dehri residents emphasize unity and humanity over religious divisions. “Religion must promote humanity, not hatred,” said Naushad, reflecting the village’s religious harmony and brotherhood.

Read more:

  1. At This Jammu And Kashmir Gurdwara, Guru Nanak Jayanti Unites People Of All Faiths
  2. Muslim Woman Takes Lead In Organising Durga Puja In Sultanpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUSLIMS WITH HINDU SURNAMESCOMMUNAL HARMONYUP MUSLIM VILLAGE HINDU SURNAMESDEHRI MUSLIM HINDU SURNAMES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.