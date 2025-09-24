ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muslim Family Upholds Durga Puja Tradition In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In the heart of Odisha's capital, a unique tradition has flourished for nearly two decades, highlighting the spirit of unity. Every year, as preparations for Durga Puja begin at the District Centre Owners Association Mandap in Chandrashekharpur, the auspicious Kalash comes not from a Hindu household, but from the home of a Muslim resident, Shahjahan Sheikh.

What began in 2008 as a single man's idea has now grown into a symbol of interfaith harmony. Seventeen years later, the Kalash still arrives from Shahjahan’s house during the puja. His family welcomes them with food, shelter, and respect, while people of all communities gather under one roof to celebrate Maa Durga.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shahjahan said, "During the colony meeting, I suggested that it would be good to have Durga Puja here. Everyone agreed, and I came forward to discuss how we could worship together. The discussion took place at my house. Since then, an auspicious kalash has been brought from my house before the start of the puja every year. Even today, this tradition continues. There is also a mandap in my house where everyone gathers to make decisions."

Muslim devotee Shahjahan said, "It feels good during the puja. The bitterness that exists between Hindus and Muslims is not right. It is heartwarming to see everyone’s love, affection, and bond. This is a true symbol of brotherhood. We respect all religions and cooperate with everyone so that if anyone faces difficulties in the future, the community can stand together."