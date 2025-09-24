Muslim Family Upholds Durga Puja Tradition In Bhubaneswar
A muslim man from Bhubaneswar has been contributing to Durga Puja, transcending the boundaries of religion.
Bhubaneswar: In the heart of Odisha's capital, a unique tradition has flourished for nearly two decades, highlighting the spirit of unity. Every year, as preparations for Durga Puja begin at the District Centre Owners Association Mandap in Chandrashekharpur, the auspicious Kalash comes not from a Hindu household, but from the home of a Muslim resident, Shahjahan Sheikh.
What began in 2008 as a single man's idea has now grown into a symbol of interfaith harmony. Seventeen years later, the Kalash still arrives from Shahjahan’s house during the puja. His family welcomes them with food, shelter, and respect, while people of all communities gather under one roof to celebrate Maa Durga.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shahjahan said, "During the colony meeting, I suggested that it would be good to have Durga Puja here. Everyone agreed, and I came forward to discuss how we could worship together. The discussion took place at my house. Since then, an auspicious kalash has been brought from my house before the start of the puja every year. Even today, this tradition continues. There is also a mandap in my house where everyone gathers to make decisions."
Muslim devotee Shahjahan said, "It feels good during the puja. The bitterness that exists between Hindus and Muslims is not right. It is heartwarming to see everyone’s love, affection, and bond. This is a true symbol of brotherhood. We respect all religions and cooperate with everyone so that if anyone faces difficulties in the future, the community can stand together."
This year, a Toran featuring symbols of all religions will be installed. The Mahabani or Nitibani of every faith will be placed on the mandap. The Toran will stand 40 feet tall and will be made entirely of cloth and natural materials, without plastic or polythene. Like every year, a 15-foot idol is being crafted, with no chemical colours used in its making.
At the Durga Puja organised by the District Centre Owners Association in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, the rituals will include, on the sixth day, Belwari; on the seventh day, the offering of eyes to the Mother; and on the eighth day, the main ritualistic puja. Every day, Anna Bhog will be offered. From the seventh to the tenth day, prasad will be distributed both at noon and at night.
A local, Chitralekha Acharya, said, "Everyone's blood is the same. We are all participating together without any issues. Despite being Muslims, they are worshipping Hindu deities, which is something remarkable and a lesson for all of us. Everyone should worship equally, regardless of caste, religion, or scriptures."
Meanwhile, Puja Mandap secretary Saroj Malik said, "The first attempt came when Shahjahan, who earlier lived in Cuttack, brought this idea here. In Cuttack, people of all religions live together in harmony, and the same spirit of brotherhood is now being seen in Bhubaneswar."
"Because of his proposal, all works begin from his house. Shahjahan actively supports all the arrangements. Our main objective is to ensure there is no conflict in matters of worship. We want to move forward together, especially to set an example for future generations on following the right path," Malik added.
