Muslim Crafted Effigies For Dussehra To Showcase A Festival Of Unity In Ranchi

An artisan working ahead of the Dussehra festival ( ETV Bharat )

Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

By Chandan Bhattacharya Ranchi: This Dussehra, the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi is set to transcend a traditional festival into a vibrant one of social unity and brotherhood. The grand event's most striking feature is the craftsmanship of Muslim artisans, who are diligently creating the towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakaran – a time-tested tradition. "For us, this festival is not just for Hindus," the artisans explain. "We all see it together as a celebration of Indian culture. Our ancestors did the same, and today we are carrying forward that tradition". This active involvement of the Muslim community in a Hindu festival like Dussehra is a powerful message, showcasing that mutual harmony is at the very core of India's identity. The history of Ravana Dahan at Morabadi Ground is a long and cherished one, with Muslim artisans having crafted the effigies for decades. This work, they say, "has been passed down in our families from generation to generation. For us, it is not just a source of employment, but a responsibility that gives us the opportunity to spread the message of brotherhood every year."