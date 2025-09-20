Muslim Crafted Effigies For Dussehra To Showcase A Festival Of Unity In Ranchi
We never thought this is a Hindu festival we are carrying the tradition our ancestors had set say Muslim artisans
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
By Chandan Bhattacharya
Ranchi: This Dussehra, the Morabadi Ground in Ranchi is set to transcend a traditional festival into a vibrant one of social unity and brotherhood. The grand event's most striking feature is the craftsmanship of Muslim artisans, who are diligently creating the towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhakaran – a time-tested tradition.
"For us, this festival is not just for Hindus," the artisans explain. "We all see it together as a celebration of Indian culture. Our ancestors did the same, and today we are carrying forward that tradition".
This active involvement of the Muslim community in a Hindu festival like Dussehra is a powerful message, showcasing that mutual harmony is at the very core of India's identity.
The history of Ravana Dahan at Morabadi Ground is a long and cherished one, with Muslim artisans having crafted the effigies for decades. This work, they say, "has been passed down in our families from generation to generation. For us, it is not just a source of employment, but a responsibility that gives us the opportunity to spread the message of brotherhood every year."
This year's effigies, standing at a formidable 70 feet tall, promise a spectacular display. The venue has been specially arranged to accommodate their height and grandeur, creating a magnificent backdrop for the festivities. The organising committee, with an estimated budget of approximately 20 lakh rupees, is sparing no effort to make the event memorable.
The "Paro Fireworks" will be a special attraction, with renowned artists from Mumbai and Kolkata invited to orchestrate a breathtaking pyrotechnic show. To add to the cultural richness, performers from Uttar Pradesh will present traditional dances and colourful cultural performances. Tableaus of Hanumanji in various costumes are also set to captivate the thousands of people expected to attend.
As the committee explains, Ravana Dahan is "not only a symbol of the victory of good over evil, but also an opportunity to revive cultural heritage." The event's chairman further emphasised that the inclusion of Muslim artisans is a powerful statement that festivals belong to everyone, regardless of religion. "Our aim is to spread the message of love and harmony in society," he stated. "Ravana Dahan will be meaningful only if we pledge to burn hatred and discrimination along with it."
Both the artisans and the organisers share the vision that the festival's purpose is fully realised only when everyone participates. With unwavering conviction, the Muslim artisans reiterated, "We never have the thought that this is a Hindu festival, we should not work in it. We are all Indians, and this is our greatest identity."
To ensure a safe and smooth event for the thousands of spectators, the district administration is making extensive arrangements for security and traffic management. The organising committee has extended a heartfelt invitation to all citizens to come and witness the Ravana Dahan and leave with a renewed sense of social unity.