Gaya: At a corner of the street on KP Road, Mohammad Yunus, sporting a white cap on his head, is busy sewing. His workspace is also shared by other members of his family, all stitching flags with the faces of Lord Ram and Hanuman without winking an eye or wasting a minute. “This work was started by our great-grandfathers and we continue the tradition even today,” says Yunus gently folding a finished flag. “We are carrying the blessings of our fore fathers forward. Something they did for years, we will also continue to do,” he says.

At a time when religious divisions often are points of discussions and disagreements, a small workshop in Bihar’s Gaya narrates a story of shared heritage, mutual respect, and unbroken tradition. An example of harmony, people of both the communities live here in peace and participate in each other's celebrations.

The Yunus family has been making Mahaveeri flags, used during Ram Navami celebrations for over five decades. These flags, from three-foot to towering 45 feet, are the cynosure of the processions and rituals during Ram Navami. Not only in Gaya, these flags are also supplied to other places. “We stitch flags for many places in Bihar and Jharkhand where people wait to start rituals only after our flags reach them,” says Mohammad Salim, another member of the family. “This is nothing new for us. Ever since we were born maybe, we have seen our parents do and now our generation has taken over," he adds.”

Sewing Harmony: Pictures Of Ram & Hanuman Flutter On Flags Sewn With Love By Muslim Community In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Every year, as Chaitra Navami approaches, Yunus' home and workshop witness a flurry of activity. Flags are made in shades of orange, yellow, and red, on which are sewn the images of Ram and Hanuman. The demand is high before the grand Shobha Yatra, or the procession that takes place during the Ram Navami celebrations.

For Yunus, the work his family does is more about belief than anything else. “We have faith in all religions. We have never felt awkward stitching these flags, rather it gives us a sense of satisfaction,” he says with a smile.

The flags are sold in local markets for a price ranging from Rs 100 to thousands, depending on size and design. Many fetch the flags from Yunus and his family while others also buy through sellers.

Sewing Harmony: Pictures Of Ram & Hanuman Flutter On Flags Sewn With Love By Muslim Community In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

“We have lived together like brothers for years,” says Shivkumar Gupta, a seller who shares a wonderful bond with Yunus' family. “They make flags and we sell them. We do not discuss religion, rather focus on love and affection among our families,” he says.

This year, Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6 and on the day, every flag that flutters in any corner of Gaya will remind of the timeless spirit of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb that entails Hindu Muslim unity.