International Music Day: Muskan Sweetens Her Life With Melody To Overcome Visual Disability
Presently serving as an Assistant Professor in Shimla, she has emerged as a role model for the youth
Published : October 1, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST
Shimla: Disability cannot be an impediment in the path of the determined. This adage stands true for Muskan Negi, who has made music her guiding light in the face of being visually impaired.
Born into a farming family in the remote Sandasali area of Chirgaon in Shimla, Muskan has made music the foundation of her life. Her determination, coupled with parental support, has helped her face the challenges of life.
After her early education in Kullu and Portmore School in Shimla, she earned a first-class BA degree from Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV) in Shimla. She was helped by a scholarship from the Umang Foundation.
Pursuing her dream to become a Professor, she went on to complete her MA and MPhil. She is now serving as an Assistant Professor at her alma mater RKMV.
Muskan revealed, "I wasn't a very studious student, but I never missed my classes. I was so attached to music that during my college days, I would never feel hungry."
For her, music has been a passion and a spiritual practice. She pursued her education with the help of Braille and audiobooks. Her clearing the National Eligibility Test (NET) is a testament to perseverance.
She is a role model for her students, who praise her positive energy and determination. They say that she always inspires them while conveying that music is not just a career but a means to soothe the soul. Her melodies are so sweet that they never want the class to end. They like her simple style of teaching and look to her as their guide and motivator.
Muskan has been spreading the magic of her melodious voice across Himachal and also the other states. She is the winner of the online radio singing competition 'Udaan', following which she was sponsored by Bengaluru's Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled to give a stellar performance in the United States.
She has been recognised as the 'Youth Icon' on four occasions by the State Election Commission. "You don't need eyes to dream. You just need determination. Music gave me the strength to live and it became my life," she said.
For her, the melody of music has sweetened the notes of life, and she has emerged and evolved as a strong person who has overcome various obstacles posed by life. The places she grew up in are remote corners where life is very difficult. It is all the more challenging for the disabled.
