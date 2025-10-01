ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Music Day: Muskan Sweetens Her Life With Melody To Overcome Visual Disability

Shimla: Disability cannot be an impediment in the path of the determined. This adage stands true for Muskan Negi, who has made music her guiding light in the face of being visually impaired.

Born into a farming family in the remote Sandasali area of Chirgaon in Shimla, Muskan has made music the foundation of her life. Her determination, coupled with parental support, has helped her face the challenges of life.

After her early education in Kullu and Portmore School in Shimla, she earned a first-class BA degree from Rajkiya Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (RKMV) in Shimla. She was helped by a scholarship from the Umang Foundation.

Pursuing her dream to become a Professor, she went on to complete her MA and MPhil. She is now serving as an Assistant Professor at her alma mater RKMV.

Muskan revealed, "I wasn't a very studious student, but I never missed my classes. I was so attached to music that during my college days, I would never feel hungry."