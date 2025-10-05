Music Helps Visually Impaired Palamu Man Overcome Adversity
Visually impaired Dinesh Kumar from Palamu formed a successful band, earning livelihood through performances, inspiring youth in Naxal-affected Jharkhand
Published : October 5, 2025 at 1:53 PM IST
By Neeraj Kumar
Palamu: Determination and self-confidence are keys to success. This has been demonstrated by Dinesh Kumar of Chordanda in Naudiha block of Palamu, Jharkhand, who has formed his own band despite being visually impaired.
His band has more than half a dozen people who are earning their livelihood by playing at various programmes on different occasions. Dinesh Band Party earns between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per performance.
Dinesh is literate but he was unable to pursue formal education to a higher level because of his disability. But he has mastered various instruments by self-tutoring.
He comes from a poor family where his father Manki Ram worked as a labourer while his mother was a housewife. However, some support came his way when his mother Malti Devi joined the Upaj scheme of Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Society (JLPS) and started rearing goats.
She went on to purchase a Casio keyboard for Dinesh for Rs 10,000 from the income she earned by rearing goats. This was the turning point in Dinesh’s life as he learnt playing the instrument and went on to form a band.
"I had to do something to earn a living. This was always on my mind. When my mother bought me a Casio, I learnt to play it and then enlisted other friends to form a band. We attend weddings and other events on booking to earn our livelihood,” said Dinesh.
Malti Devi is quite relieved to see her son earn a living despite his disability. “I was always worried about Dinesh and kept on thinking I had to do something for him. I joined the goat rearing scheme and bought him the Casio. Our family's story has been full of struggles," she said.
Dinesh's village Chordanda is about 70 km from Medininagar which is the divisional headquarter of Palamu district. This area was often in the news for Naxal violence and backwardness with almost no employment opportunities for the youth.
Coming from this area, Dinesh has emerged as a role model for many youngsters, particularly the disabled.
Nitish Kumar, a resource person with JLPS pointed out, “Despite being visually impaired, Dinesh can feel the music and is showing the world what music is.”
He added that efforts are on to provide more help to Dinesh so that he can expand his band.
Another resource person Seema Devi disclosed that Dinesh and his band members will be performing on the forthcoming Jharkhand Foundation Day function.
