ETV Bharat / offbeat

Music Helps Visually Impaired Palamu Man Overcome Adversity

By Neeraj Kumar

Palamu: Determination and self-confidence are keys to success. This has been demonstrated by Dinesh Kumar of Chordanda in Naudiha block of Palamu, Jharkhand, who has formed his own band despite being visually impaired.

His band has more than half a dozen people who are earning their livelihood by playing at various programmes on different occasions. Dinesh Band Party earns between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per performance.

Dinesh is literate but he was unable to pursue formal education to a higher level because of his disability. But he has mastered various instruments by self-tutoring.

Music Helps Visually Impaired Palamu Man Overcome Adversity (ETV Bharat)

He comes from a poor family where his father Manki Ram worked as a labourer while his mother was a housewife. However, some support came his way when his mother Malti Devi joined the Upaj scheme of Jharkhand Livelihood Promotion Society (JLPS) and started rearing goats.

She went on to purchase a Casio keyboard for Dinesh for Rs 10,000 from the income she earned by rearing goats. This was the turning point in Dinesh’s life as he learnt playing the instrument and went on to form a band.