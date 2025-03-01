ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

Karnal: A farmer couple is making waves at the Kisan Mela here with their sweet and savoury twist in Jalebi. The stall run by Sunita and her husband Ashok from Jind, Haryana, is offering Mushroom Jalebi, attracting the largest crowd at the fair.

The three-day Kisan Mela is being organized by the National Dairy and Research Institute, and the event has drawn hundreds of farmers from across India. They showcase several products and cuisines made from their farming ventures.

“We prepare eight types of mushrooms, and there's a huge demand for them, not just in India but also abroad,” Ashok told ETV Bharat.

Initially, the couple faced difficulties in selling mushrooms, so they decided to innovate and create something new. That's how they came up with mushroom jalebi and biscuits, he says.

Visitors enjoy Mushroom Jalebi at Karnal Kisan Mela (ETV Bharat)

The couple's mushroom jalebi is famous among local and foreign visitors as it boasts health benefits. “We've added millets to our jalebi, which is very beneficial for health, Ashok says. “The Government of India is also promoting millet, so we thought, why not incorporate them into our product?”