Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

Karnal: A farmer couple is making waves at the Kisan Mela here with their sweet and savoury twist in Jalebi. The stall run by Sunita and her husband Ashok from Jind, Haryana, is offering Mushroom Jalebi, attracting the largest crowd at the fair.
The three-day Kisan Mela is being organized by the National Dairy and Research Institute, and the event has drawn hundreds of farmers from across India. They showcase several products and cuisines made from their farming ventures.
“We prepare eight types of mushrooms, and there's a huge demand for them, not just in India but also abroad,” Ashok told ETV Bharat.
Initially, the couple faced difficulties in selling mushrooms, so they decided to innovate and create something new. That's how they came up with mushroom jalebi and biscuits, he says.
The couple's mushroom jalebi is famous among local and foreign visitors as it boasts health benefits. “We've added millets to our jalebi, which is very beneficial for health, Ashok says. “The Government of India is also promoting millet, so we thought, why not incorporate them into our product?”
Sunita and Ashok's innovation was not just a hit at the Karnal fair but also earned them international recognition for adopting a progressive approach to farming.
“The popularity of our jalebi is so much that when the G20 program was organized in India, the Government of India specially invited us to Delhi. Along with the Indian delegates, foreign delegates too liked,” says Ashok. “Our jalebi was added to the menu during the BRICS Summit,” he adds.
The couple has been honoured by the President of India three times for their initiatives, inspiring other farmers also.
“We started growing mushrooms in 2010, and since then, we've received a lot of respect from people,” says Sunita. “This idea was my husband's, and I've just supported him. We're proud to be financially strong and recognized internationally for our work.”
Visitors to the fair also praised the mushroom jalebi, its taste, and its health benefits. “It tastes different, and it's very healthy. Those who don't eat mushrooms can also eat this jalebi easily,” said a young woman.
As the Karnal Kisan Mela draws to a conclusion, demonstrating the inventiveness of Indian farmers, Sunita and Ashok's mushroom jalebi emerged as clear winners.
