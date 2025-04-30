Mumbai Woman's Act Cements Human Bond

Hyderabad: Friendship knows no bounds. At a time when relationships are often strained over wealth and other disputes, Aamir Unnisa has through her act proved otherwise. This lady from Mumbai travelled all the way to Hyderabad to help her childhood friends Geeta and David on coming to know about their dire conditions.

The couple presently residing in IDPL area in Hyderabad had lived next door to Aamir Unnisa’s house in Mumbai years ago. Their families had shared a deep bond. Geeta and David had moved to Hyderabad almost 25 years ago. To make ends meet, Geeta had started selling flowers at a local temple while David started working as a cook. They do not have any children.

Things went bad three months ago when Geeta was detected to be having severe diabetes that had resulted in the amputation of her right leg. With his wife bedridden, David gave up his vocation to take care of her. But tragedy struck again when he was diagnosed with appendicitis and had to undergo a surgery at the local Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. Absence of a regular income and mounting medical expenses led to a desperate situation for the couple.

When Aamir Unnisa came to know of their plight she immediately left for Hyderabad to extend a helping hand despite herself not being financially well off. Determined to help her childhood friends, she approached the Helping Hand Foundation, which is a Hyderabad-based Non Government organization (NGO) appealing for help.

On hearing the details, the Foundation stepped in and arranged for the further treatment of Geeta and David at the Gandhi Hospital. Furthermore, it has announced a stipend of Rs 5000 per month for the ailing couple for meeting the basic expenses. This incident goes on to prove that a small act of kindness can go a long way in cementing human bonds.