Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal: Home to the Richest Ganpati Idol with Rs 474 Crore Insurance

Mumbai: Mumbai’s GSB (Gowd Saraswat Brahman) Seva Mandal is renowned as the city’s richest Ganpati Mandal, celebrated for its grand Ganeshotsav with remarkable devotion and grandeur. This year, the Mandal has adorned its Ganpati idol with 66 kilograms of gold and 336 kilograms of silver ornaments. To protect these valuable assets, the Mandal has taken out a record insurance cover of over Rs 474 crore, the highest ever among Ganeshotsav Mandals.

The insurance includes Rs 67 crore specifically for the jewellery, while Rs 375 crore covers personal accident insurance for priests, volunteers, cooks, security personnel, and other workers. Additionally, Rs 30 crore is allocated for public liability, Rs 2 crore for protection against fire and earthquakes, and further coverage for firefighting and special risks.

GSB Seva Mandal, Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

The Ganpati idol resides at King’s Circle for only five days during Ganeshotsav. Daily, devotees from early morning till evening engage in religious activities such as pujas, homas, and tula offerings of coconuts or food, fulfilling their vows to Ganpati. The offerings made by devotees, especially gold and silver ornaments, are used to beautifully decorate the idol, reflecting the deep faith and traditions upheld by the Mandal.

" Till now, the golden hands, golden ears and gemstone embroidery on Ganapati, golden embroidered flowers on the trunk, and silver embroidery on the head have been made from the gold and silver ornaments offered by devotees," said Nayak, one of the organisers of GSB Mandal.

"Since the Ganapati of the GSB Seva Mandal is installed for only five days, there is a huge crowd there during Ganeshotsav. The GSB Ganapati Seva Mandal organizes various social activities throughout the year. These include providing educational materials to needy students, medical aid, and food donation in Walkeshwar," Nayak added.

Another organiser said that the GSB Seva Mandal used to donate food to KEM and Tata Hospital. "But now food is donated to the needy people in Walkeshwar," he said.

The GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganeshotsav combines tradition, faith, and social responsibility, making it not just Mumbai’s richest but also one of its most respected and beloved Ganpati celebrations, noted a devotee.

