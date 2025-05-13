Kolhapur: Mukta Sainik Vasahat, a name synonymous with valour and legacy, is a quiet colony few know about. Situated near the entrance of Kolhapur city, the colony, in the 75th year of its existence, was born from the heroism of 140 soldiers who fought the Second World War as part of the British Indian Army. The valiant soldiers were part of the then Kolhapur ‘Rajaram Rifles’, now known as the Maratha Infantry and fought innumerable battles in far-flung lands.

When these men in uniform returned home from the Warfield, Kolhapur’s then prince Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj, honoured them by granting land to build this colony. The land became the foundation of an entire community unlike any other. And a memorial in the heart of the Vasahat, which was later on erected by the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, bears the names of the soldiers etched in stone.

But the memorial is far more than just a slab of granite. Every year, the families of the soldiers in their third generation now, take care of it and garland every name inscribed with a promise to carry forward the fire. “Born into the families of the soldiers we grew up listening to the stories of valour, of sacrifices made across continents. And we are ready to serve too—if our country needs us, we will not hesitate,” says Saurabh Jadhav, grandson of one of the soldiers.

One name inscribed in the stones is of Sambhajirao Dagdu Bhoingde, who was hit in the chest by enemy fire in Japan. “Though wounded, he held on to his rifle and kept fighting,” recalls his son, Ashokrao Bhoingde, his eyes beaming with pride. “He returned home a martyr, wrapped in colours of valour and honour. His mortal remains were carried throughout the village in a grand procession,” he reminisces. Such stories are not just memories, these are lessons in legacy passed down generations.

A Colony Of Heroes: Kolhapur’s Soldier Settlement Where Patriotism Runs In The Blood, Inspires Generations (ETV Bharat)

Even today, mothers of three brave soldiers, Khairunbi Sheikh, Anandibai Jadhav, and Laxmibai Parab are legends staying in the colony. Aged over 90 years, they command respect of one and all. Every event is organised with their blessings. They are living examples of the silent strength behind every soldier.

What makes Mukta Sainik Vasahat unique is the bond the families share. In 75 years, the families in the colony have never seen division over caste or religion. “We have faced hardships, wars, and many challenges, but we stay like one whole and the fabric of our community is getting stronger by the day. We are soldiers' families and share a common thread,” says Shanur Sheikh, a resident.

With simmering tension between India and Pakistan, the spirit of the colony has not waned a bit. “If we get a call, we will be all set to step in the service of the nation,” say the residents, some of whom are retired servicemen. And this is not something like a rhetoric, it is feeling the residents have lived and grown up amidst.

The leading members in the community Bhalchandra Jadhav, Pradeep Patil, Balasaheb Sawardekar, and others have pledged to preserve and maintain the memorial that is an identity for them. “It is not just a monument in stone. It is what we have lived for and can die for too,” they say.

The guns fell silent 75 years ago, but the stories of war are alive and loud amid the silence of the Mukta Sainik Vasahat. The colony today remains an important emblem of patriotism, valour and strength.