Mud, Cold, And Courage: How Assam Villagers Rescued A Mother Elephant And Her Calves Stuck In A Pond

Jorhat: In a region often fraught with human-elephant conflicts, an extraordinary act of compassion unfolded in Assam's Jorhat district. Villagers from the Chamguri Khmzangia area in the Titabar sub-division united to rescue a mother elephant and her four calves trapped in a deep, muddy pond.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the elephants, part of a 60-member herd from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, ventured into the area in search of food. While foraging, the mother and calves became separated from the herd and fell into the pond. The distressed calls of the trapped elephants alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to their aid.

Braving the freezing cold, the villagers worked tirelessly through the night to save the animals. Using shovels and other tools, they dug channels to drain the water and created a pathway for the elephants to climb out. Despite the chaos, the elephants remained calm and did not display aggression toward their rescuers.

Local residents criticised the forest department for their delayed response and lack of action. Many argued that had it not been for the villagers' timely intervention, the elephants might have succumbed to exhaustion or the cold water. Efforts to contact forest officials for their comments were unsuccessful, as they declined to speak to the media.

The rescue operation highlighted the villagers' extraordinary compassion and resourcefulness. "We knew we had to act fast. The lives of these animals were in our hands," said one villager involved in the rescue.

This heartwarming episode indicates the deep connection between humans and wildlife. It also underscored the need for proactive efforts from authorities to address such emergencies and foster coexistence.