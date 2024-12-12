ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mud, Cold, And Courage: How Assam Villagers Rescued A Mother Elephant And Her Calves Stuck In A Pond

Despite freezing conditions, villagers worked tirelessly to save elephants from a pond, criticising the forest department for delayed response and lack of initiative.

Despite freezing conditions, villagers worked tirelessly to save elephants from a pond, criticizing the forest department for delayed response and lack of initiative.
File Photo: A herd of elephants in Assam (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Jorhat: In a region often fraught with human-elephant conflicts, an extraordinary act of compassion unfolded in Assam's Jorhat district. Villagers from the Chamguri Khmzangia area in the Titabar sub-division united to rescue a mother elephant and her four calves trapped in a deep, muddy pond.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the elephants, part of a 60-member herd from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, ventured into the area in search of food. While foraging, the mother and calves became separated from the herd and fell into the pond. The distressed calls of the trapped elephants alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to their aid.

Braving the freezing cold, the villagers worked tirelessly through the night to save the animals. Using shovels and other tools, they dug channels to drain the water and created a pathway for the elephants to climb out. Despite the chaos, the elephants remained calm and did not display aggression toward their rescuers.

Local residents criticised the forest department for their delayed response and lack of action. Many argued that had it not been for the villagers' timely intervention, the elephants might have succumbed to exhaustion or the cold water. Efforts to contact forest officials for their comments were unsuccessful, as they declined to speak to the media.

The rescue operation highlighted the villagers' extraordinary compassion and resourcefulness. "We knew we had to act fast. The lives of these animals were in our hands," said one villager involved in the rescue.

This heartwarming episode indicates the deep connection between humans and wildlife. It also underscored the need for proactive efforts from authorities to address such emergencies and foster coexistence.

Read More

  1. 2 Die In Elephant Attack In Odisha’s Angul District
  2. Chhattisgarh: Villagers Rescue Elephant Calf From Muddy Pit In Raigarh

Jorhat: In a region often fraught with human-elephant conflicts, an extraordinary act of compassion unfolded in Assam's Jorhat district. Villagers from the Chamguri Khmzangia area in the Titabar sub-division united to rescue a mother elephant and her four calves trapped in a deep, muddy pond.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the elephants, part of a 60-member herd from the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, ventured into the area in search of food. While foraging, the mother and calves became separated from the herd and fell into the pond. The distressed calls of the trapped elephants alerted nearby villagers, who rushed to their aid.

Braving the freezing cold, the villagers worked tirelessly through the night to save the animals. Using shovels and other tools, they dug channels to drain the water and created a pathway for the elephants to climb out. Despite the chaos, the elephants remained calm and did not display aggression toward their rescuers.

Local residents criticised the forest department for their delayed response and lack of action. Many argued that had it not been for the villagers' timely intervention, the elephants might have succumbed to exhaustion or the cold water. Efforts to contact forest officials for their comments were unsuccessful, as they declined to speak to the media.

The rescue operation highlighted the villagers' extraordinary compassion and resourcefulness. "We knew we had to act fast. The lives of these animals were in our hands," said one villager involved in the rescue.

This heartwarming episode indicates the deep connection between humans and wildlife. It also underscored the need for proactive efforts from authorities to address such emergencies and foster coexistence.

Read More

  1. 2 Die In Elephant Attack In Odisha’s Angul District
  2. Chhattisgarh: Villagers Rescue Elephant Calf From Muddy Pit In Raigarh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELEPHANTS CALFASSAM VILLAGERS RESCUE ELEPHANTSHUMAN ELEPHANT CONFLICTS IN ASSAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.