Indore: Indori Kachori has remained intact for decades, with over 1000 establishments in the city that prepare lakhs of Kachoris every day.

The snack is now known worldwide and is sent to several Asian countries and the United States.

According to BL Parmar, owner of Shreeji Kachori, "In the last few years, due to the cargo flights started from Indore to the US, Dubai, Sharjah, and other countries and the facility of sending food items through the air, Indore dishes and delicacies are now being continuously sent to the US and other countries."

MP: Indori Kachori Now On Demand Across Foreign Countries (ETV Bharat)

"Indore is such a city from where salty sweets, or Kachori, are sent to other cities of the country and abroad every day. There is a high demand for dry kachori, whose masala is dry from the inside and hence it can be used for many days and it does not affect the taste,'' he added.

Indore's Kachori, which has become a brand, is prepared in pure peanut oil using traditional stoves and brass utensils in the Sarafa area.

There are plenty of establishments like Gelda Kachori, Agarwal Kachori, Bhutte ki Kachori, Shreeji ki Kachori, Mittal ki Kachori, Vishesh Kachori Kendra, Janta Aloo Kachori, Maharaja Kachori Corner, Gsits Famous Kachori, Anand ki Aloo Kachori, Lal Balti Kachori, GF Kachori, Damu Anna Kachori Kendra, Jhannat Kachori, Vikas Kachori, The Kachori House, Vijay Chaat House, Ravi Snackhaar, Janta Kachori, Samadhan Kachori, and Ghantti Wala Kachori, which have now made their identity not only in Indore but in the entire Madhya Pradesh for the taste and flavour of their Kachori.

Following this, people who live in America, Dubai, Sharjah, Thailand, Vietnam, and other neighbouring countries prefer to order kachori from here.