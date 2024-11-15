ETV Bharat / offbeat

MP: Bonsai Artist's 45-Year-Old Masterpiece Ranked Among World's Best

Bhopal: A 45-year-old Pakkad Bonsai plant, which was tirelessly nurtured by GS Bindra, President of Lake City Bonsai Association Bhopal, has been ranked among the 100 most beautiful Bonsais in the world.

A 2.5-foot-tall miniature tree symbolizes years of dedication and love, which Bindra showered on the unique living art form.

Every year 100 Bonsai are selected from all over the world for the Bonsai exhibition held at the international level and Bindra’s Bonsai has been selected five times among these.

He has so far crafted over 300 Bonsais and was awarded several times in the country and abroad. His Bonsais are currently on display at Bhopal's Rose Garden exhibition.

Bindra's passion for Bonsai started 50 years ago, he says. “My mother and her love for gardening inspired me to make Bonsais. I began making Bonsais when I was 25 and created 350 in just two years.”