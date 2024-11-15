MP: Bonsai Artist's 45-Year-Old Masterpiece Ranked Among World's Best

Bhopal: A 45-year-old Pakkad Bonsai plant, which was tirelessly nurtured by GS Bindra, President of Lake City Bonsai Association Bhopal, has been ranked among the 100 most beautiful Bonsais in the world.
A 2.5-foot-tall miniature tree symbolizes years of dedication and love, which Bindra showered on the unique living art form.
Every year 100 Bonsai are selected from all over the world for the Bonsai exhibition held at the international level and Bindra’s Bonsai has been selected five times among these.
He has so far crafted over 300 Bonsais and was awarded several times in the country and abroad. His Bonsais are currently on display at Bhopal's Rose Garden exhibition.
Bindra's passion for Bonsai started 50 years ago, he says. “My mother and her love for gardening inspired me to make Bonsais. I began making Bonsais when I was 25 and created 350 in just two years.”
Among the plants in his collection are a 45-year-old Ficus (Ficus virens) and a 43-year-old Madhukamani. “Bonsais get more beautiful and valuable as they get older,” Bindra said.
He said these living artworks need a lot of patience as every plant needs careful nurturing as if one is raising a child. “One Bonsai takes at least five years to prepare. It needs dedicated and careful fertilizing and watering,” he explained.
What Is Bonsai Art
Bon-sai is a Japanese term which literally means “planted in a container”. This is a living art form derived from an ancient Chinese horticultural practice. It was later redeveloped with the influence of Japanese Zen Buddhism.
Through this art, a miniaturized tree is grown as a symbol of nature. Bonsai are not genetically dwarfed plants but developed using a unique practice of taking any tree species.