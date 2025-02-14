Moulding The Past Into The Future: Ladakh’s Rigzin Namgail Keeps Pottery Alive

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Rigzin Namgail from Likir village in Ladakh is carrying forward his father’s legacy of pottery, a craft bestowed upon the village by ancient kings. He belongs to the family of Gahaan Johra, and his father, Lamchung Tsepal, has been practising pottery since he was 17 years old.

Now 68, Tsepal has passed the baton to Rigzin. Likir is the only village in Ladakh where pottery is still practised, and according to local legend, this tradition dates back to a royal decree. Long ago, the king entrusted the responsibility of pottery to the residents of Likir. Since pottery was not originally a skill practised in Ladakh, the king invited artisans from Tibet to teach the craft to the villagers. Over time, the people of Likir mastered the technique and began producing pots for cooking, carrying water, and various other daily needs.

As a child, Rigzin Namgail grew up surrounded by his father's work, watching him shape different types of pots every day. He recalls, "I used to help him out here and there and picked up a little along the way, but I didn't continue it seriously. Then, people started telling me that my father's legacy shouldn't be lost, as no one else was practising this unique craft. That was a turning point for me and I decided to learn and master pottery from my father."

An artifact made by Rigzin Namgail (Rigzin Namgail)

Rigzin began practising pottery at the age of 17, gradually honing his skills under the guidance of his father. What started as an effort to continue his family's legacy soon turned into a lifelong passion. Over the years, he has mastered the intricate techniques required to shape, mould, and perfect each piece, ensuring that the traditional craftsmanship of Likir remains alive.

Now 36, Rigzin has dedicated two decades to preserving and innovating this ancient art. His commitment goes beyond just continuing his father's work — he strives to adapt pottery to modern needs while staying true to its roots. Through patience, dedication, and creativity, he has not only kept the tradition from fading but also hopes to inspire future generations to take up the craft and carry it forward.

"For me, the most exciting part about pottery is innovating and trying out new products and in this way learning new techniques," says Rigzin. The unique process gives results to different kinds of pots and products that are used in our everyday homes for instance cups to monasteries where it is used for offerings to even modern designs, anything is possible on the pottery wheel.

An artifact made by Rigzin Namgail (Rigzin Namgail)

Describing the process of pottery, Rigzin says, "So while starting out the main ingredients that are required in pottery are a specific type of mud which Likir is known for and sand from the mountains. These two are mixed in a required ratio and this leads to the formation of clay. The clay is then kept for some time which increases how strong the pot will be and then transferred to the pottery wheel where it takes the shape. For baking the resultant pot, a mix of cow dung and grass is prepared so that the baking process is slow and steady. There are also various other tools that are used in the process which all come from different parts of the earth."

Earlier the craft of pottery was quite arduous, everything was done by hand and it was laborious work but now since the advent of the machinery it has become easier.

Artifacts made by Rigzin Namgail (Rigzin Namgail)

Rigzin shared his vision for the future of pottery in Ladakh saying, “This craft of pottery is like a culture that we must protect and ensure it is not lost. This is a craft where one can be innovative and try out different styles and that is what I have been doing. I hope that more and more people learn this craft and practice it, thus keeping the culture alive."