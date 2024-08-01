ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mother of Two From Idukki Offers Breast Milk to Infants Who Lost Mothers in Wayanad Landslides

author img

By PTI

Published : Aug 1, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

Amidst the chaos and loss from the landslides in Wayanad, a mother of two from Idukki is providing a vital lifeline to orphaned infants by offering her breast milk. This act of kindness is part of a broader response to the tragedy that has resulted in several deaths and extensive damage.

Representative Image (ANI)

Idukki (Kerala): Amidst the harrowing reports of death and destruction from the landslides-hit Wayanad district, a heartwarming story emerges from Idukki, where a mother of two selflessly offers her breast milk to infants who have lost their mothers in the disaster that has claimed 173 lives.

The woman, her husband and two children, aged 4 years and four months, have already left for Wayanad from their home in Idukki in central Kerala. Speaking to media, the woman said, "I am a mother of two small children. I know how it must be for children without their mothers. That is what prompted me to take this decision."

She said that when she discussed it with her husband, he was very supportive of it. Her husband said that when they heard the news about children who have lost one or both of their parents, they wanted to help out. "Therefore, we took this decision," he said.

The landslides occurred around 2 am and 4.10 am on Tuesday, catching people off-guard while they were sleeping, and leading to a high number of casualties. Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha, leaving behind a trail of death, destruction and despair.





