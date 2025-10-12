Monkey Orb Weaver Spider Spotted At Pench National Park
This nocturnal breed gets its name from its habit of resting during the day in a curled-up position, resembling a monkey.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Seoni: Forest Guard Manoj Salame was in for a surprise when during his patrolling at the Pench National Park as he suddenly came across a Monkey Orb Weaver. This is a nocturnal breed of spider that gets its name from its habit of resting during the day in a curled-up position that resembles a monkey, with its legs tucked close to its body.
This is the first time that this species has been seen in this area. This spider is known to attract prey with bright spots on its body that captures with its spiny legs.
#junglewallaspeaks— Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) October 9, 2025
Monkey Orb-Weaver Spider (Neoscona punctigera)
यह रोचक मकड़ी एशिया में पाई जाने वाली एक रात्रिचर गोलाकार जाल बनाने वाली प्रजाति है।
आराम के समय इसकी मुद्रा बंदर जैसी दिखती है, इसी वजह से इसका नाम " मंकी ऑर्ब-वीवर स्पाइडर" पड़ा।
इसके कवच में एक छोटा गड्ढा या… pic.twitter.com/vCeYrGxg9N
These spiders are found across Asia, Australia, and the Pacific region and are known for building spiral-shaped orb webs to hunt insects at night.
According to wildlife expert Dr. Ankit Meshram, the shell of this spider has a small depression of groove to which the abdominal muscles attach themselves.
He explained, "It hunts at night by building a circular web. It catches and traps prey with its spiny legs. During the day it rests curled up on leaves or is hidden. It also hides well when sitting on a tree bark during the day. The female species is approximately 1.1 cm (0.43 inches) long and the male is approximately 0.7 cm (0.28 inches) long."
This spider species is commonly seen in the Philippines where females are often seen fighting with the males. When resting, this spider contorts itself into a monkey-like shape giving it a scary appearance. Therefore it is also known as the ghost spider.
Deputy Director at Pench Tiger Reserve, Rajneesh Kumar Singh said, "A campaign ‘Jungle Walon Ki Nazar Se’ (from the perspective of forest dwellers) is currently underway at the Reserve wherein any employee working in Pench Tiger Reserve or the Forest Department, who captures any animal, tree, plant or clicks a unique photograph of the forest with their mobile camera is rewarded."
This has led to the employees looking at their routine job with a more focused eye. The purpose of the campaign is to ensure better forest care while connecting with everything as the forest employees are supposed to have a complete oversight and knowledge of every inch of their territory.
The Pench National Park located in Seoni and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh is one of the major attractions of the state. It covers an area of 1,180 square kilometres that includes a buffer zone of 768 square kilometres and a core area of 411.33 square kilometres.
The park is renowned for its rich flora and fauna besides being home to numerous wild species that range from the rare to the endangered. It draws researchers from across the globe.
In addition to tigers, the Reserve is home to a variety of unique birds, butterflies and other creatures that hold special significance for the researchers.
According to the officials the Pench Tiger Reserve is dominated by herbivores. It is home to bison, sambar, barking deer, four-horned antelope, chinkara and wild boar. The other animals found here include jackal, fox, palm civet, small Indian civet, jungle cat, common mongoose, small Indian mongoose, ruddy mongoose, hyena, porcupine and ratel.
In addition to these there are over 325 species of local and migratory birds to be seen here. These include the malabar pied hornbill, Indian pitta, osprey, grey headed fishing eagle, white eyed buzzard along with vulture species.
During the winters, thousands of migratory waterfowl including brahminy ducks, pintail ducks, bar headed geese, coots, pochards, wigeons, gadwalls and mallards visit the ponds located within the park. This makes it one of the best bird watching sites in the world. Then there are around 50 species of fish, 13 amphibians, 37 reptiles, 105 butterflies, 100 moths, 20 types of spiders, 35 dragonflies, damselflies and many other insects that are found here.
Also Read