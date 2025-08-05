Tamil Nadu Man’s Mission To Preserve The Beauty Of Vanishing Butterflies

By S Srinivasan

Coimbatore: Coimbatore-based environmentalist Suresh Raghavan (61) is on a personal mission to document butterflies, creatures he believes are not just a beauty of nature, but a necessity of nature. In this age of rapid climate change, according to Raghavan, everyone should think of protecting endangered flora and fauna in their surroundings for future generations.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Raghavan talked about the declining populations of butterflies in the world and the crucial need to protect them.

Suresh Raghavan's paintings at his residence (ETV Bharat)

A view into his home in Vadavalli is a pleasant experience for all art and nature lovers. Consider looking at hundreds of colourful butterflies in front of you.

He said deforestation, pesticide use, environmental pollution, and climate change are primary reasons behind the decreasing numbers of beautiful creatures. "Out of the 1,318 species of butterflies in India, 74 are endangered. The Western Ghats alone are home to 337 species, with 40 currently at risk," said Raghavan.

Painting by Suresh Raghavan (ETV Bharat)

To preserve the memory of these vanishing species, Raghavan has meticulously documented endangered butterflies in India through detailed drawings, an effort that has earned him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

His documentation process is not a regular art. "It takes up to two days to draw a butterfly. The drawings must be drawn to the butterfly's exact size, capturing every detail from its colours, wings, to the correct number of spines and veins. Scientists will accept it only if everything is drawn realistically," he said.

Painting by Suresh Raghavan (ETV Bharat)

Among the hundreds of butterflies he illustrated are Sahayati Blue Leaf Butterfly, Tamil Knight Butterfly, Malabar Peacock Butterfly, Dhavit Butterfly, Tiger Butterfly and Japanese Pine Butterfly.

According to him, simple acts such as growing flower plants in gardens and abandoning the use of chemical pesticides, and protecting natural habitats can help these creatures.

Painting by Suresh Raghavan (ETV Bharat)

He explains that the use of natural fertilisers has decreased, causing butterflies to seek out chemicals in plants like carob and lemon. "It is a proven fact that where there are more elephants, birds and butterflies, there is more biodiversity," he said, adding that "it is the duty of each of us to try to save butterflies."

Painting by Suresh Raghavan (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the significance, he said that butterflies are a cornerstone of biodiversity and a vital indicator of a healthy environment. "They thrive mostly in clean and non-toxic surroundings. As they flutter from flower to flower, they carry out essential pollination, which is critical for plant reproduction and, in turn, for agriculture and food production."

Beyond pollination, butterflies and their caterpillars are a crucial link in the food chain, serving as sustenance for birds, frogs, and other animals. Raghavan warns that if their species becomes extinct, we would face "an unimaginable change in the climate." He also highlights their value to farming, stating, "Just like earthworms, butterflies are also friends of farmers.”

Painting by Suresh Raghavan (ETV Bharat)

Raghavan funds this project himself, and his paintings are not for sale. His idea is to use these illustrations as an educational tool for schools and colleges, providing a legacy for future generations. "I am documenting endangered butterflies for future generations and campaigning for clean biodiversity," he said. "We should save as many butterflies as possible."

Painting by Suresh Raghavan (ETV Bharat)

He has also painted many flora and fauna, including endemic birds, endemic wild animals, and endemic orchids.