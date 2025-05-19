Rare Reunion: When Google Maps Reunites A Missing Boy With His Family Back Home After 29 Long Years

Ambala: He went missing as a boy but after 29 years, he could find his way back home thanks to Google Maps. How Sanjay of Ambala could lose and find himself again and how he could convince his family members after such a long gap makes a gripping story.

At the age of 9, Sanjay, a resident of Kabir Nagar, Ambala Cantt, went missing from home in 1996. When he made a surprise appearance at his home about a week ago, none of his family members including his mother could not recognize him and could not believe their eyes. Then, he shared the stories of his childhood and his long journey during the time he was lost. Only after listening to his childhood memories, his mother could believe him, which eventually led to a tearful but happy reunion that sounds no less than a miracle.

How he got lost: On how he went missing, Sanjay said that on that fateful day, he had left his house for the temple. While playing there, he reached Sabzi Mandi, and from there, he went to Ambala Cantt Railway Station, where he playfully boarded a train. After this, he fell asleep and the train left the station. When he woke up and got down from the train, he found himself in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He could not remember the address of his house.

In Agra, 426 km away from Ambala, a Dhaba owner Indrajit and his wife Geeta gave shelter to him. He started living with the Dhaba owner's family. The Dhaba owner had no children. Later he had 3 children. Meanwhile, the Dhaba owner's family shifted to Meerut in 2002 and from there, they shifted to Rishikesh in 2004. All this time, Sanjay kept thinking about his family back home. Then one day Sanjay met Radhika in Rishikesh. Both of them worked in a factory where bulbs and wires were made. In 2009, Sanjay married Radhika, and they had 3 children.

Search on Google: One day, Sanjay remembered that there was a police post near his house in Ambala and there was a dargah in front of it. He started searching for it on Google. After a thorough search, he got the location of Ambala on Google near Maheshnagar police station. After this, he reached the place in Ambala through Google Maps where there was a dargah in front of the police station. Here he reached the street of his house while searching for his family.

Mother did not believe at first: Upon locating a house, Sanjay went there and tried to enquire about his family members. At that time, a woman named Veena asked him who he was looking for. Sanjay told her about himself that his father's name was Karmpal, and that his mother's name was Veena, and that he was lost at a young age. Veena did not believe his words and she did not reveal herself but she took Sanjay's mobile number. Then, he left from there.

Last week, Veena contacted Sanjay over phone, and asked him to come to Ambala. After coming there, his sisters and mother Veena asked him some memories about his childhood, he told everything correctly. Listening to this, his family members did not believe at first but when all his words were found to be true, then they believed and confirmed that this is the Sanjay who went missing years ago.

Missing complaint lodged: Sanjay's mother Veena said that when Sanjay went missing, a missing complaint was lodged at Mahesnagar police station, but he was not found. Now Sanjay has returned. After finding Sanjay suddenly after so many years, it is difficult to understand whether this is reality or a dream for them.

Sanjay's sister Rajni said that since Sanjay went missing, she used to tie Rakhi to Sanjay's photo. He was sure that one day his lost brother will definitely return home and today that day has come. She is very happy to see Sanjay back, and she has shared many childhood stories with Sanjay.

Sanjay's wife Radhika said that Sanjay has finally found his family after his struggle and she is very happy about that. Radhika said that she met Sanjay in a factory in Rishikesh. After that, both of them got married. Now they have 3 children.