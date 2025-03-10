ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mirrors, Marble And Mud: Desert X Returns To California

Aerial view of French-American artist Sarah Meyohas' piece "Truth Arrives in Slanted Beams," which uses curved metallic mirrors to reflect and refract sunlight, beaming the words across the sides of a meandering wall during the media preview day of the Desert X exhibit, in the Coachella Valley near Desert Hot Springs, California, on March 7, 2025. ( AFP )

Palm Springs: Mysterious metallic mirrors, stacks of imported marble boulders and a 3D-printed mud hut appeared in the California desert Saturday, as the biennial outdoor art festival Desert X returned.

The free event, which drew 600,000 visitors in its last edition, sends contemporary art-lovers on a treasure hunt to find works scattered across the Coachella Valley, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

French-American artist Sarah Meyohas used intricately curved metallic mirrors to reflect and refract the bright desert sunlight, beaming the words "Truth Arrives in Slanted Beams" across the sides of a meandering 400-foot (120-meter) stucco ribbon.

"Truth is something that's at stake in today's world," she explained. "And I try to make art that is not tricking anybody. This isn't a trick. This is the light. And this is true."

Using "caustic" technology based on the way light "plays at the bottom of a swimming pool" to turn sun beams into text, the work speaks to "a world in which we are so politically divided," she told AFP.