Of Women, By Women, For Women: A Mini Bank In This Koraput Village Runs On Mutual Trust Of Depositors

Koraput: Eight years ago, what started as a paltry Rs 10 deposit per month has now grown manifold, and become Rs 70,000. A fund that women of Matlamba, a small village in Kotia Panchayat of Koraput district use to provide loans and emergency assistance. The mini bank, managed by women, runs in an open field from a steel box which is locked, and lends out small amounts in case anyone needs it.

However, a larger share of the cash is deposited in a bank that is closest to their village.

Together under the umbrella organisation Nari Samaj, the women in the village with 110 families have started helping their ilk financially - whether to purchase seeds and fertilizers, cover medical expenses or paying school and college tuition fees for their children. "We want to ensure that our works are not hindered because of money," said Indu Khilo, a leading member of Nari Samaj.

Of Women, By Women, For Women: Banking In This Koraput Village Is Solely On Mutual Trust Of Depositors (ETV Bharat)

Like an actual bank, the women have some rules laid down to use the money - an interest of Rs 50 per month and up to Rs 250 per year for a Rs 1000 loan. "You will be surprised to know that none of our members has ever defaulted on paying back the loans. It is a matter of four to five months maximum and we get it back with interest," Khilo states proudly. And ask her how do they manage to refund loan amid hardship, Khilo responds that they sell their harvest or do daily wage work to earn well.

"There have been occasions when we have waived the loans of some women, for whom refunding was too difficult," she explains. She also goes on to add that the bank functions only on mutual trust. "In case someone needs a larger amount, one of us signatories go to the bank and get it for the loanee," she further informs.

The cash box (ETV Bharat)

Though the men in the village were initially skeptical about sharing even Rs 10 for the deposit, they gave in after seeing the women manage the funds well. Now even the men have started supporting the initiative. "We saw the change as our women lent us money during emergencies. They got it from their mini bank," says Birshu Khilo, a local youth.

The bank has come as a blessing for the people, particularly womenfolk as banking facilities are available far away in places like Pottangi and Semiliguda.

In fact, guiding the women in this exercise is EKTA Koraput, an organization, that has been supporting such initiatives in rural areas. Pushparani Hial, project coordinator of the Family Focused Village Development Programme (FFVDP) of EKTA, supported by the Linci Foundation, Switzerland, says the women have been trained to maintain records and accounts, so that they can ensure financial transparency and the initiative becomes sustainable.