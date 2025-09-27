ETV Bharat / offbeat

Migrant Workers Revive 350-Year-Old Puja Tradition In Malda

Malda: Some of them work in Delhi, some in Haryana. They are all migrant workers from Malda in West Bengal. Twelve years ago, they had decided that they would participate in their village puja differently.

In 2013, they donated Rs 1500 each to create a fund. After returning home during the puja, they used that money to feed thousands of people on Mahashtami. That was the beginning. This is how migrant workers participated in this puja, which was introduced by the Chanchal King, Ramchandra Roychowdhury.

Usually, the ten-armed goddess Maa is worshipped during Durga Puja. But in the temple of Paharpur in Chanchal, the four-armed Maa Chandi is worshipped as Durga since the beginning.

At the end of the 17th century, the kingdom of the powerful King Ramchandra Raychowdhury spread not only to Bengal but also to some parts of adjoining Bihar.

Despite his great might, the story goes that the King’s name spread throughout eastern India as a compassionate and religious person. He would regularly go out on the back of an elephant to look after the kingdom. His daily routine was to inspect the cultivation of the fertile land on both banks of the Ganges and Mahananda rivers and to get information about the happiness and difficulties of his subjects.

Migrant Workers Revive 350-Year-Old Puja Tradition in Malda (ETV Bharat)

Once, according to the local myths, when he was out on a tour of his kingdom at night, Goddess Chandi gave him a dream message. She told the King that there was an idol of hers made of eight metals which was lying at Mahananda's Satighat. The king should install that idol, and Durga puja should be started with that – was the divine message.

The next morning, King Ramchandra went to Satighata and, true to the message he found the idol with four arms and installed the Devi as prompted to him in the dream.

A few days later, the king received another dream message from the Goddess. On the orders of his mother, he built the temple of the goddess at Satighat. At first, the temple was built there with a mud house and a thatched roof. Later, on the orders of another king of this dynasty, Sarat Chandra Roychowdhury, a pucca Durga Temple was built there under the supervision of the then manager Satiranjan Banerjee. At present, that place is called Paharpur.