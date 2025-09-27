Migrant Workers Revive 350-Year-Old Puja Tradition In Malda
Bhandara is organised for devotees on Ashtami puja through fund raised by migrant labourers
Published : September 27, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Malda: Some of them work in Delhi, some in Haryana. They are all migrant workers from Malda in West Bengal. Twelve years ago, they had decided that they would participate in their village puja differently.
In 2013, they donated Rs 1500 each to create a fund. After returning home during the puja, they used that money to feed thousands of people on Mahashtami. That was the beginning. This is how migrant workers participated in this puja, which was introduced by the Chanchal King, Ramchandra Roychowdhury.
Usually, the ten-armed goddess Maa is worshipped during Durga Puja. But in the temple of Paharpur in Chanchal, the four-armed Maa Chandi is worshipped as Durga since the beginning.
At the end of the 17th century, the kingdom of the powerful King Ramchandra Raychowdhury spread not only to Bengal but also to some parts of adjoining Bihar.
Despite his great might, the story goes that the King’s name spread throughout eastern India as a compassionate and religious person. He would regularly go out on the back of an elephant to look after the kingdom. His daily routine was to inspect the cultivation of the fertile land on both banks of the Ganges and Mahananda rivers and to get information about the happiness and difficulties of his subjects.
Once, according to the local myths, when he was out on a tour of his kingdom at night, Goddess Chandi gave him a dream message. She told the King that there was an idol of hers made of eight metals which was lying at Mahananda's Satighat. The king should install that idol, and Durga puja should be started with that – was the divine message.
The next morning, King Ramchandra went to Satighata and, true to the message he found the idol with four arms and installed the Devi as prompted to him in the dream.
A few days later, the king received another dream message from the Goddess. On the orders of his mother, he built the temple of the goddess at Satighat. At first, the temple was built there with a mud house and a thatched roof. Later, on the orders of another king of this dynasty, Sarat Chandra Roychowdhury, a pucca Durga Temple was built there under the supervision of the then manager Satiranjan Banerjee. At present, that place is called Paharpur.
From then on, Durga Puja began and has continued for 350 years, with the festival held here every year.
After the construction of the temple, King Sarat Chandra allocated seven thousand Taka (Rupees) for Durga Puja. At that time, this was big money.
Currently, only nine thousand taka (9 thousand rupees) is allocated for Durga Puja from the Chanchal Royal Estate. Everyone knows that it is not possible to hold Durga Puja with that money at current market prices. Therefore, the people of Chanchal donate according to their ability for the puja.
Finally, 12 years ago, the old custom was revived on the initiative of migrant workers in the area. However, now, food is not served for the four days of the puja. The workers arrange food for the people present only on Ashtami.
Anand Rishi, a worker from the area, said, “About 500 migrant labourers from here work in Delhi. We do cooking. A lot of people come from outside to watch the Paharpur puja. But often they did not get prasad. So in 2013, we discussed this issue and decided that we should make arrangements so that everyone who comes to watch this puja here gets the prasad.”
Rishi continued, “We organise it by collecting donations. Our committee has 52 members. About 5.5 lakh rupees are being raised from this. The rest of the money is being taken from the migrant workers. This time, about 10 lakh rupees will be spent. There will be a Bhandara on Ashtami. We feel very happy serving people.”
Another migrant labourer, Manoj Rishi, said, “We work as cooks in places like Delhi, Haryana, and Noida. During the puja, we organise Bhandara and cook the Bhandara ourselves. Thousands of people eat at the Bhandara. We do not ask for money from anyone. If anyone wants to give something, they can donate oil, flour, or atta. We will continue this service till the end of our lives.”
Shyamal Rishi does cooking work in Haryana. He is one of the leaders of the Paharpur Bhandara Committee.
"Some of us work in hotels, some in restaurants. In Haryana, 300-400 people do this work, and we decided to reopen the Bhandara. On the day of Ashtami, Bhandara is organised from 8 am to 4 pm. This time, luchi, curry and halwa will be served. Everyone is happy to receive the Goddess’s Prasad. They donate as they wish. Last year, 11,000 people participated in the Bhandara. This time, food is being organised for 15,000 people. We are doing this work keeping in mind that this is an act of virtue,” said Rishi.
Also Read