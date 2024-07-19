ETV Bharat / offbeat

Microsoft Global Outage Creates Havoc: Timeline Of Major IT Blackouts In Recent Times

Hyderabad: A massive Microsoft outage has impacted airports, banks and businesses across the world. Millions of Microsoft Windows users around the world are currently experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, which causes their systems to suddenly shut down or restart. The outages are severe and appears to be global in nature, hitting millions of systems across the country. It seems to be related to US cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, and its software called the Falcon Sensor.

What is CrowdStrike?

It is a US cybersecurity provider. Founded in 2011, CrowdStrike sells Falcon to big corporations and government clients, including major global banks, healthcare and energy companies, according to the company. The disruption appears to stem from an issue with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, industry experts said.

Microsoft Windows is among its clients. One of the company’s main products is CrowdStrike Falcon, described on its website as a platform “providing real-time indicators of attack, hyper-accurate detection and automated protection” from possible cybersecurity threats.