Messiah Of The Dead: Uttar Pradesh Chartered Accountant Cremates 66000 Unclaimed Bodies In 12 Years

Varanasi: A chartered accountant in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi is on a mission to cremate unclaimed bodies as part of the pledge after his mother's death and has cremated over 66000 bodies in the last 12 years.

Nityanand Tiwari of Kashi has been doing the noble work of carrying out the last rites of unclaimed bodies since September 2013 earning him the sobriquet of 'The messiah of the dead'.

The Vow After Mother's Death

Tiwari is a chartered accountant by profession whose both sons are also chartered accountants. Tiwari spends a part of his income for the cremation of unclaimed bodies. He works with his team of three people.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Tiwari said that after his mother's death 12 years ago, he pledged to cremate unclaimed bodies. In the last 12 years, he has cremated more than 66000 unclaimed bodies, he said. Tiwari's phone number is available in every police station of Varanasi and is at the forefront of cremating unclaimed bodies.

Fulfilling Father's Wish

Tiwari said that he was just fulfilling his father's wish.

“Because my father said that if I can do something, I should keep providing salvation to unclaimed people. I think that my father is still alive and I am getting him treated in a big hospital,” he said.

'Seeing Body In A Sack On Rickshaw Moved My Heart'

Recalling the episode that inspired him to embark on the noble mission, Tiwari said that in 2013, he was going to Harishchandra Ghat with his father for his mother's last rites when he saw a body stuffed in a sack being carried on a rickshaw.

“I could not resist and when I stopped the rickshaw and asked about it, I found out that it was an unclaimed body. My father arranged for the cremation of the body. That day, for the first time, an unclaimed body was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat,” he said.

Tiwari said that a month later, his father also died. After his father's death, understanding his wish, he started the campaign to cremate unclaimed bodies and has never looked back.

66,000 Bodies And Counting

Tiwari said that each cremation costs him an average of Rs. 1,150 saying people from the Dom Choudhary family in Banaras also support him for the cause. Tiwari has cremated around 66,000 bodies at the Harishchandra Ghat in Kashi for which more than Rs 6 crore expenditure has been incurred. He said that he has a team of three people apart from the Choudhary family.

Tiwari said that for the last 12 years he cremated the bodies under the Rajkali Mahila Kalyan Samiti organization formed in the name of his mother. Every day 2 to 4 dead bodies are cremated on an average. Tiwari recalls that the maximum number of bodies he received for cremation in a day was 20 some time back.