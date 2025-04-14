Agra: Think of Agra and vivid images of the Taj Mahal and sweet petha conjure up the mind. Did you know the the city also has an identity of having one of the oldest centres of psychiatric care, the Mental Health Institute and Hospital, established over 166 years ago? The first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, the locals call it the Pagalkhana, a word considered a stigma and its patients less talked about. But this institution traces its origin to an interesting piece of history from the pre-Independence era when colonial fear, rebellion and trauma were commonly found among people.

As per historians, John Russell Kelvin, the British Lieutenant Governor of Agra, had a mental breakdown when he had to face revolt of 1857 and died within the Agra Fort. This death sparked an immediacy among the British rulers to establish a mental asylum at Agra, which happens to be the fourth largest in the country.

Forgotten History Of ‘Pagalkhana’: How a British Officer’s Breakdown Built Agra’s Mental Hospital (ETV Bharat)

Kelvin was born in Calcutta on 29 May 1807 in an Anglo-Indian Scottish family, and got educated at the East India Company College in Hertfordshire. He got through the service in 1826 and soon became a trusted aide to Lord Auckland during the First Anglo-Afghan War. Kelvin was among very few officers who rose quickly through the colonial ranks.

He came to Agra in 1853, after being appointed Lieutenant Governor but not for long as chaos ruled supreme in 1857, when rebellion flared up in Meerut and Jhansi. These rebellions were enough to shake the Britishers. Agra was caught in the crosshairs and fear became a constant of Kelvin.

A senior historian Rajkishore ‘Raje’ explains, “Kelvin was under immense mental pressure when mutinies broke out around him. The British officers and their families took refuge inside Agra Fort for protection. The situation was so bad that the Lieutenant Governor feared that even the 1,200 Indian soldiers posted within the fort might revolt.”

This anxiety that built up overwhelmed Kelvin. First he was diagnosed with cholera and simultaneously had a mental breakdown without access to psychiatric help. He succumbed on September 9, 1857 and had to be buried hastily close to the Diwan-e-Aam in Agra Fort.

The death of Kelvin, was a wake up call for the Britishers. Historians say Queen Victoria, after the collapse of East India Company rule, got reports of intense stress among British officers and soldiers.

“In 1859, the Queen took the decision to construct a mental asylum in Agra so that the officials posted and suffering trauma could be treated there. At that time, India had three institutions that took care of mental issues-afflicted patients - one in Calcutta, one in Bombay, and another in Madras. Agra became the fourth,” Raje informs.

An institution that has today evolved into a leading institution of psychiatric care in north India took some time to shed its imperial baggage but is counted among the best with advanced technology and a strong team of doctors.

Director of the Mental Health Institute and Hospital, Dr. Dinesh Singh Rathore shares interesting details about the hospital's trajectory. “The then Jail IG oversaw the hospital till 1905. Later in 1934, Dr. Banarasi Das became the first Indian superintendent who was also the brain behind the Royal Medico-Psychological Association which began a lot of indigenous psychiatric discourse,” he says.

After Independence, the Indian Psychiatric Society was formed in 1947, and by 1955, Agra hospital had launched an MD course in Psychiatry.

For Rathore, the golden period of the institution was between 1957 and 1975 when Dr. K.C. Dubey, led it. During that time, Agra became one of seven global centres, including the US and UK, that partnered with the World Health Organisation for a landmark study on schizophrenia.

Rathore goes on to explain that after a lot of collaborative discourse and research it was found that patients responded better when a family member was involved in their treatment. "This led to the creation of open wards and family-inclusive therapy models worldwide. And it started here too. Since then the gates of the wards were opened," Rathore says adding, that the Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) was also started here for the treatment of mental patients.

By the late 20th century, efforts intensified to improve the infrastructure and the treatment process. On January 31, 1995, by the orders of the Supreme Court, the state government formed a society and declared it an autonomous institution. Treatment and rehabilitation of patients was started under the 1987 Mental Act. On 8 February 2001, the name was changed from Mental Hospital to Agra Mental Health Institute and Hospital.

Today, the institute offers affordable care with treatment at OPD costing just Rs. 50. For admission, the Aadhaar card and basic details of the caretaker are enough. “We make sure that the families of the patients are kept informed. When the patients get well, we inform the family to take him or her back, but in case the family does not turn up, we rehabilitate the patients,” Rathore explains.

In 2023, the institute began a 24-hour teleconsultation service under the Tele MANAS initiative, via helpline 14416. “Every day around 80 to 100 online consultations are taken up,” Rathore adds.

Is Everything Well In the Centre?

Lack of recognition has been a cause of concern among those working at the hospital. Dr. Rathore says he has proposed its upgradation on par with NIMHANS, India’s apex mental health facility in Bengaluru. “Am sure once granted the status and resources, the institution here would be the best in treatment and research,” he says. “We’re also one of only two centres in UP offering 10 MD Psychiatry seats," adds he.

Due to counselling needs of some patients, psychologists have been appointed in the institute which treats patients from severe mental illness to normal stress