ETV Bharat / offbeat

Melodies In The Fields: How An MP Farmer Uses Music To Boost Crop Yield

By Kapil Tiwari

Sagar: In the quiet fields of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, something unusual happens every morning and evening. As the sun rises at 5 AM, classical melodies drift across acres of farmland. This isn't background music for workers, it's a concert for the crops themselves.

Akash Chaurasia, a young farmer, has been playing music to his plants for more than ten years. What began as a strange experiment is now his ace up the sleeve against conventional farming constraints.

Akash Chaurasia (ETV Bharat)

"You know how music helps to relax your mind when you're anxious?" Akash asked, adding, "Plants feel the same."

His inspiration was reminiscent of boyhood memories of ancient Bollywood tracks celebrating the natural serenade of farm landscapes, the soft hum of bumblebees, the sound of leaves swaying, and the faraway songs of birds. These were not fanciful movie moments, he understood. They were nature's original soundtrack.

A Different Kind of Greenhouse Effect

Akash is treating his crops as patients during a musical therapy session. Specially planted seeds receive soft classical music to promote gentle sprouting. When the plants are in their growth stage, he changes to other melodies that coordinate with their evolving requirements. When harvesting time nears, the music is changed again, as if for a graduation ceremony for mature plants.

The schedule is exact: three hours of morning music from 5 to 8 AM, followed by two hours in the evening from 5 to 7 PM. His neighbours likely wondered if he'd lost his mind initially.