Melodies In The Fields: How An MP Farmer Uses Music To Boost Crop Yield
Akash Chaurasia, a young farmer, has been playing music to his plants for more than ten years.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 9:56 AM IST
By Kapil Tiwari
Sagar: In the quiet fields of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, something unusual happens every morning and evening. As the sun rises at 5 AM, classical melodies drift across acres of farmland. This isn't background music for workers, it's a concert for the crops themselves.
Akash Chaurasia, a young farmer, has been playing music to his plants for more than ten years. What began as a strange experiment is now his ace up the sleeve against conventional farming constraints.
"You know how music helps to relax your mind when you're anxious?" Akash asked, adding, "Plants feel the same."
His inspiration was reminiscent of boyhood memories of ancient Bollywood tracks celebrating the natural serenade of farm landscapes, the soft hum of bumblebees, the sound of leaves swaying, and the faraway songs of birds. These were not fanciful movie moments, he understood. They were nature's original soundtrack.
A Different Kind of Greenhouse Effect
Akash is treating his crops as patients during a musical therapy session. Specially planted seeds receive soft classical music to promote gentle sprouting. When the plants are in their growth stage, he changes to other melodies that coordinate with their evolving requirements. When harvesting time nears, the music is changed again, as if for a graduation ceremony for mature plants.
The schedule is exact: three hours of morning music from 5 to 8 AM, followed by two hours in the evening from 5 to 7 PM. His neighbours likely wondered if he'd lost his mind initially.
The Proof is in the Harvest
Akash treated similar plots—same soil, same seeds, same fertiliser, same everything. The only variation was the music. The crops that heard daily concerts consistently outperformed their silent neighbours. They grew faster, matured earlier, and produced 15 to 20 per cent more yield. It was like comparing students who studied in a library versus those who studied in a noisy cafeteria.
His most impressive test was with black turmeric, a highly priced medicinal crop. The plants treated to music not only resisted diseases that afflicted the control group, but their curcumin content, the element that renders turmeric so valuable, read much higher.
"Same soil, same care, same conditions," Akash points out. "The only thing different was the music, and you could see it with your own eyes."
Beyond the Fields
Akash also attempted the same with cattle and earthworms. Cows that heard daily concerts yielded an additional half-kilogram of milk. The earthworms themselves even appeared more active in soil with a tune played regularly.
According to Dr. Ashish Tripathi, scientist in charge of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Bijora, "Natural farming is all about learning how plants live well in healthy environments." "If music puts people in a good mood in the fields, it stands to reason that crops would react favourably."
A Harvest of Hope
For Akash, it's not merely about higher yields, though the 15-20 per cent boost definitely improves family revenues. It's about reclaiming lost links between human imagination and natural fertility.
As dusk falls and he readies to begin the day's second performance, Akash gazes out across his thriving fields with contentment. Tomorrow morning, as they have every morning for a decade, there will be classical music meeting the dawn. His crops are paying attention. And seemingly, they appreciate what they hear.
Read more: