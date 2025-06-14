ETV Bharat / offbeat

Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju

Dubbaka, Telangana: When Bonguram Nagaraju decided to choose soil over a corporate desk, not many supported his decision. But steadfast as was, he took to sustainable agriculture experimenting initially with rice including black, red, and brown rice, all cultivated using organic methods. But the guavas he grew in his orchards, next to his farm fields, gave him huge success in farming.

Today, his orchard produces eight quintals of guavas every eight months which fetch him Rs. 50,000 annually. After spending approximately Rs 10,000 on input costs, he gets a net profit of Rs. 40,000.

Nagaraju from Habshipur village in Dubbaka mandal, due to his agricultural practices, has become an inspiration for other farmers and shown them how education and traditional farming can go hand in hand. A graduate with a passion for sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju has made organic farming his mantra of success raking in profits besides promoting environmentally conscious practices.

He has been growing the Allahabad Safed variety of guavas, which bear fruits in 12 months of planting, for the past four years. For his orchards, he has adopted the drip irrigation method.

Once fruits are plucked, they are neatly packed in 20-kg cans and send to the Siddipet Rythu Bazaar, for sale. This process ensures that the farmer directly gets in touch with consumers thus eliminating middlemen from cutting off the profit margin.