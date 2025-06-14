Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju

Dubbaka, Telangana: When Bonguram Nagaraju decided to choose soil over a corporate desk, not many supported his decision. But steadfast as was, he took to sustainable agriculture experimenting initially with rice including black, red, and brown rice, all cultivated using organic methods. But the guavas he grew in his orchards, next to his farm fields, gave him huge success in farming.
Today, his orchard produces eight quintals of guavas every eight months which fetch him Rs. 50,000 annually. After spending approximately Rs 10,000 on input costs, he gets a net profit of Rs. 40,000.
Nagaraju from Habshipur village in Dubbaka mandal, due to his agricultural practices, has become an inspiration for other farmers and shown them how education and traditional farming can go hand in hand. A graduate with a passion for sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju has made organic farming his mantra of success raking in profits besides promoting environmentally conscious practices.
He has been growing the Allahabad Safed variety of guavas, which bear fruits in 12 months of planting, for the past four years. For his orchards, he has adopted the drip irrigation method.
Once fruits are plucked, they are neatly packed in 20-kg cans and send to the Siddipet Rythu Bazaar, for sale. This process ensures that the farmer directly gets in touch with consumers thus eliminating middlemen from cutting off the profit margin.
Nagaraju uses cow dung, neem oil, Agni Astra, and Dashaparni Kashayam, organic bio-pesticides that prevent pests and diseases without harming the soil. For him, chemical fertilizers or pesticides are a strict no. It is his commitment to organic farming that has made his produce not only profitable but healthier for consumers.
Even when he experimented with rice, he chose the organic methods.
In recognition of his innovative practices and contributions to sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju was honoured with the KVP Rythumitra Pudami Putra Puraskar in 2021 by Gandhi Global Family, Gandhi Gyan Pratishthan, and Organic India Organization. He also received the Rythu Nestham Puraskar from former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu two and a half years ago in Hyderabad.
"I would advise farmers to always combine paddy cultivation with fruit and vegetable farming to ensure better soil health and pest resistance. Crop rotation will boost yields but also provide healthier, chemical-free food the grower,” says Nagaraju, who took up traditional crops and used his wisdom to innovate organic techniques, thus redefining farming as a profitable option for the youth.
