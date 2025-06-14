ETV Bharat / offbeat

Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju

Taking the organic farming route, he grew black rice to bright guavas and today his orchard in Dubbaka stands as a model of sustainable agriculture.

Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju
Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST

2 Min Read

Dubbaka, Telangana: When Bonguram Nagaraju decided to choose soil over a corporate desk, not many supported his decision. But steadfast as was, he took to sustainable agriculture experimenting initially with rice including black, red, and brown rice, all cultivated using organic methods. But the guavas he grew in his orchards, next to his farm fields, gave him huge success in farming.

Today, his orchard produces eight quintals of guavas every eight months which fetch him Rs. 50,000 annually. After spending approximately Rs 10,000 on input costs, he gets a net profit of Rs. 40,000.

Nagaraju from Habshipur village in Dubbaka mandal, due to his agricultural practices, has become an inspiration for other farmers and shown them how education and traditional farming can go hand in hand. A graduate with a passion for sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju has made organic farming his mantra of success raking in profits besides promoting environmentally conscious practices.

He has been growing the Allahabad Safed variety of guavas, which bear fruits in 12 months of planting, for the past four years. For his orchards, he has adopted the drip irrigation method.

Once fruits are plucked, they are neatly packed in 20-kg cans and send to the Siddipet Rythu Bazaar, for sale. This process ensures that the farmer directly gets in touch with consumers thus eliminating middlemen from cutting off the profit margin.

Nagaraju uses cow dung, neem oil, Agni Astra, and Dashaparni Kashayam, organic bio-pesticides that prevent pests and diseases without harming the soil. For him, chemical fertilizers or pesticides are a strict no. It is his commitment to organic farming that has made his produce not only profitable but healthier for consumers.

Even when he experimented with rice, he chose the organic methods.

In recognition of his innovative practices and contributions to sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju was honoured with the KVP Rythumitra Pudami Putra Puraskar in 2021 by Gandhi Global Family, Gandhi Gyan Pratishthan, and Organic India Organization. He also received the Rythu Nestham Puraskar from former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu two and a half years ago in Hyderabad.

"I would advise farmers to always combine paddy cultivation with fruit and vegetable farming to ensure better soil health and pest resistance. Crop rotation will boost yields but also provide healthier, chemical-free food the grower,” says Nagaraju, who took up traditional crops and used his wisdom to innovate organic techniques, thus redefining farming as a profitable option for the youth.

Read More

  1. Maharashtra Bananas Sell In Iran Markets, Shirdi Farmer Shares Success Mantra
  2. 15 Minutes To Success: Vidarbha Farmer First To Experiment How AI Sweetens The Future Of Oranges

Dubbaka, Telangana: When Bonguram Nagaraju decided to choose soil over a corporate desk, not many supported his decision. But steadfast as was, he took to sustainable agriculture experimenting initially with rice including black, red, and brown rice, all cultivated using organic methods. But the guavas he grew in his orchards, next to his farm fields, gave him huge success in farming.

Today, his orchard produces eight quintals of guavas every eight months which fetch him Rs. 50,000 annually. After spending approximately Rs 10,000 on input costs, he gets a net profit of Rs. 40,000.

Nagaraju from Habshipur village in Dubbaka mandal, due to his agricultural practices, has become an inspiration for other farmers and shown them how education and traditional farming can go hand in hand. A graduate with a passion for sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju has made organic farming his mantra of success raking in profits besides promoting environmentally conscious practices.

He has been growing the Allahabad Safed variety of guavas, which bear fruits in 12 months of planting, for the past four years. For his orchards, he has adopted the drip irrigation method.

Once fruits are plucked, they are neatly packed in 20-kg cans and send to the Siddipet Rythu Bazaar, for sale. This process ensures that the farmer directly gets in touch with consumers thus eliminating middlemen from cutting off the profit margin.

Nagaraju uses cow dung, neem oil, Agni Astra, and Dashaparni Kashayam, organic bio-pesticides that prevent pests and diseases without harming the soil. For him, chemical fertilizers or pesticides are a strict no. It is his commitment to organic farming that has made his produce not only profitable but healthier for consumers.

Even when he experimented with rice, he chose the organic methods.

In recognition of his innovative practices and contributions to sustainable agriculture, Nagaraju was honoured with the KVP Rythumitra Pudami Putra Puraskar in 2021 by Gandhi Global Family, Gandhi Gyan Pratishthan, and Organic India Organization. He also received the Rythu Nestham Puraskar from former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu two and a half years ago in Hyderabad.

"I would advise farmers to always combine paddy cultivation with fruit and vegetable farming to ensure better soil health and pest resistance. Crop rotation will boost yields but also provide healthier, chemical-free food the grower,” says Nagaraju, who took up traditional crops and used his wisdom to innovate organic techniques, thus redefining farming as a profitable option for the youth.

Read More

  1. Maharashtra Bananas Sell In Iran Markets, Shirdi Farmer Shares Success Mantra
  2. 15 Minutes To Success: Vidarbha Farmer First To Experiment How AI Sweetens The Future Of Oranges

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDDIPET RYTHU BAZAARTELANGANA SUCCESS STORYFARMING SUCCESS WITH ORGANICPADDY FARMER EXPERIMENTS GUAVASUCCESSFUL GUAVA FARMER TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.