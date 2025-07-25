Meet Retd Army Subedar Who Avenged 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack On Pakistan's Soil

Dehradun: The saying, 'once a soldier, always a soldier' goes very well for retired Subedar Omprakash Choudhary. He had avenged the 26/11 Mumbai attack in Pakistan's soil but in a different way and the Tricolour was hoisted on Pakistan's soil, a day after the terrorist attack.

After retiring from the Jat Regiment of the Indian Army in 2020, he joined Rajasthan Police as sub-inspector. Choudhary, currently coach of the Paralympic Shooting Team, is now in Dehradun with his team and spoke to ETV Bharat of the bone-chilling incident that took place over two decades ago.

While serving in the Army, Choudhary went to Islamabad in November 2008 as the Indian shooting team to participate at the 4th South Asian Shooting Championship. The event was being organised at the Jinnah Stadium from November 20 to 28. In the Indian team, 80 percent shooters were from Army, including Major Vikram Singh.

Retired Subedar Omprakash Choudhary (ETV Bharat)

"Being from the Army we were very excited about this Islamabad tour because till then we had seen Pakistan only from across the border. On the pretext of the competition we wanted to go inside the country," Choudhary said.

The Indian team arrived in Pakistan on November 20 and the scheduled departure was on November 28. The team won many matches and secured many records. Everything was going as per the schedule and the competition appeared like any other event till November 26, he added.

Retd subedar is now Indian shooting team captain (ETV Bharat)

"On November 26, we were practising at Jinnah Stadium like other days. Suddenly our coach came and asked us to return to the hotel. We could not understand what had happened. Even today I get goosebumps on narrating the incident," he said.

At that time mobile phones were not so common and there was no information on what had happened but the number of security personnel around the Indian team was suddenly increased, he recalled. The coach was initially reluctant about sharing information with the shooters, apprehending whether it would affect their performance, he added.

Subedar Omprakash Choudhary with his colleagues (ETV Bharat)

After a lot of deliberation, the coach finally told whatever information he had received and everybody was shocked to hear about the terrorist attack in Mumbai. "We turned on our television sets in the hotel and could not believe when we saw the burning picture of Taj Hotel. The text was in Urdu and we could not understand. Then a byte flashed on the screen where Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray was seen blaming Pakistan for the Mumbai terror attack. We were infuriated," Choudhary said.

He said the players discussed the attack from their rooms on intercom. "The attack was horrific as the terrorists had attacked after entering the city. There were pictures of the Taj Hotel burning and subsequent bomb blasts and reports of several residents shot dead. It was for the first time that such a major terrorist attack had taken place inside India," he said.

Retd Subedar being felicitated (ETV Bharat)

The players were angry with Pakistan and most of them did not go for dinner. The final match was to be held the next day. "Everything that seemed normal till then had suddenly changed. Many commandos were deployed outside our rooms. It was almost certain that there would be no more matches. It was like reaching close to a big achievement and then missing it. We were sad about the victims of the terrorist attack but also had fire in our eyes," he said.

The retired subedar said that the Indian team was in a confused state of mind. There were still two final matches left in 10-metre air pistol category on November 27. After a lot of discussion, the coach and the team decided to fight the situation and Choudhary was asked to get ready for the final.

Retired Subedar Omprakash Choudhary (ETV Bharat)

"Mind has to be absolutely calm in the game of shooting as the player needs to focus. One needs to keep aside the emotions. But on that day, a wave of anger was running through the veins of the Indian players. I along with my coach set a goal and that was to avenge against the nefarious act of Pakistan on their soil but in a different way," he said.

Recalling the events of the match on November 27, Choudhary said it was an absolutely different experience. The Indian team was under immense pressure but Choudhary was not thinking about winning the match or bagging the gold medal. His eyes were on Subedar Mohammad Bhutta of the Pakistani Army, who stood near the dais and hoisted the flag of the winning country during the award ceremony.

Retired subedar felicitated by then Rajasthan government (ETV Bharat)

"I wanted to see the Tricolour hoisted by a Pakistani Army officer on their soil. As the match progressed, I composed myself. I performed well but both Sri Lanka and Pakistan were also doing fine. By half-time, there was a difference of 19-20 points between Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India," he said.

In the end, the Indian team had to hit 20 targets. "I decided not to miss even a single target. I hit 17 targets out of 20 while the Pakistani player could hit only 8 of 20 targets. As the match was played in Pakistan, majority of the spectators were Pakistanis and Pakistani players were being cheered.

Finally, the moment for which Choudhary was waiting, came. Indian team defeated all the teams and was declared the winner. India won the gold medal and the silver medal in the individual event. Pakistan was defeated in both the events. "Winning the gold medal, just a day after the terrorist attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, was a great achievement. We heaved a sigh of relief hearing the national anthem of India in Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad. Pakistan's Subedar Mohammad Bhutta hoisted the Indian flag above the flag of Pakistan. It was a moment of pride and victory for us," he said.