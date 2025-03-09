Deoghar: This International Women's Day puts a spotlight on Pranu Singh Rai, a social worker here in Jharkhand, who is making waves in her community by raising awareness about HIV AIDS. She is also working tirelessly to empower the affected women and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.

“There are thousands of HIV-positive patients in Jharkhand, but they are hiding themselves out of fear of society. I try to give them hope,” says Pranu. “The affected women also live in silence, unaware and uncertain about their future,” she says.

So Pranu took it upon herself and started supporting the HIV survivors, especially women. Her organisation, Prabha Bharti Sanstha, supports over 761 female HIV patients in the Koderma district alone. It also raises awareness and provides counselling to them.

“Despite the fear, many women come forward and disclose their condition. It’s due to our dedicated team efforts that help them manage their health and avoid further risks,” she says.

Meet Pranu Singh Rai, A Social Worker Committed To Ending HIV Stigma In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

The Impact of HIV in Rural Areas

Pranu says HIV prevalence in rural areas of the state is a big public health and social concern, as the high rate of infections among women was often due to the migration of men for work.

“The main reason for women getting HIV infected is that men stay out for many months for work, and during this time they infect themselves by having unsafe sex to fulfil their needs," she says. This scenario and lack of awareness about safe sexual practices have made many women vulnerable to HIV infection in these areas.

To tackle this issue, Pranu, along with his team, organises door-to-door campaigns and public awareness programs in rural belts of Jharkhand to make women aware of their health and use of protection. The task of penetrating the community and gaining their trust is not easy, she says, but she remains determined.

“It is difficult to work to convince people of rural areas about the diseases and use of protective measures, but I keep working even in adverse conditions to create a better society," she explains.

Pranu Singh Rai at her home (ETV Bharat)

Tackling Other Issues: Child Marriage and Gender Equality

The prevalence of HIV among women is not the only issue the villages are facing, but Pranu faced another challenge to tackle other issues affecting rural communities. In Deoghar, child marriage is rampant, which has harmful consequences for the people.

Pranu simultaneously started working to raise awareness about the menace as she spoke out against the practice and educated families about its long-term health impacts, especially on girls.

Deepak Kumar, Pranu's assistant, who works closely with her, commends her dedication, saying that she works day and night for women. “Women are benefiting greatly from this, and I feel proud to work alongside her,” he says.

Pranu Singh Rai with other women social workers (ETV Bharat)

A Lifelong Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

Pranu Singh Rai’s work hasn’t gone unrecognised as she has received several accolades over the years for her unwavering commitment to social service.

The Jharkhand State AIDS Control Society honoured her with the Best Social Worker Award, and she has been recognised several times by Nehru Yuva Kendra in Bihar-Jharkhand for her contributions over the last two decades to her community.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pranu shared her vision for the future of women in Jharkhand, saying the women of the state will be able to become strong only when 100% of women get an education.

“Women should consider themselves independent and live their lives according to their own will; only then will they achieve their full development,” she says. "They will become stronger when the whole country is united and determined.”