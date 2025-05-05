ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet New Super Sniffer Dog 'Sophie' To Chase Poachers Away In Assam

In addition to the sniffer dogs of the forest department, the national park has two units of dogs that participate in the K9 group anti-poaching operation provided by the wildlife organisation Aaranyak.

The sniffer dog, ‘Karina’, has previously helped the forest department and police in many ways, including the investigation of a murder case of a forest department employee and weapons recovery in a special operation.

Officials said that it usually takes at least six months to fully train such dogs; however, the protection force will provide only three months of training to ‘Sophie’, while the rest of the training will be imparted by the forest department patrol team.

The 7-month-old female German Shepherd has been inducted into the AFPF against wildlife crime as ‘Karina’, is retiring soon. The national park authorities have collected ‘Sophie’ from Aaranyak Foundation, a leading wildlife organisation based in Guwahati.

Tezpur: The Assam Forest Department has added another super sniffer dog, ‘Sophie’, to its dog squad to scare away poachers in and around Kaziranga National Park. The new dog will replace ‘Karina’ after special training at Sikoni 2nd Battalion of the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF).

Director of the National Park Sonali Ghosh said that a total of six K9 sniffer dogs have been deployed in the national park and have brought pride to the national park by participating in various anti-poaching operations.

Wildlife sniffer dogs, also known as conservation dogs, are specially trained to assist in anti-poaching operations, detect contraband wildlife products like rhino horn and ivory and protect endangered species of wildlife. Managed by the Aaranyak Foundation, these dogs track poachers and assist law enforcement. Originally contraband detection dogs, these dogs, owned by the forest department, specialise in detecting illegal wildlife items.

"We have donated seven K9 sniffer dogs to the Assam Forest Department to assist in anti-poaching activities in the famous rhino habitat area of Assam. Since 2012, Aranyak has been assisting the Assam Forest Department by providing K9 Sniffer Dogs to assist in anti-poaching activities," said Binita Baruwati, Analyst and Deputy Manager, Legal and Advocacy Division, Aaranyak.

The K9 Sniffer Dogs are currently deployed in Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Orang National Park, Pabitra Wildlife Sanctuary, and Laokhawa-Budhachapari Wildlife Sanctuary.

Out of these, the forest department has three German Shepherds of its own, two at Sikoni of the 2nd BN of Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) and one at North Bank in Bishwanath.

Anil Kumar Das, co-ordinator of the K9 Sniffer Dog Unit at Aranyak, said the K9 Belgian Malinois is a brave dog that can do the job very quickly.

“This breed of dog is not usually kept in the house. We launched an operation against poachers with the dog in the forest department in 2012, and since then, the dog has become available at the wildlife centre,” he said.

According to him, the 8-year-old K9 dog Leon, a male dog currently on duty in the Bagori Range in Kaziranga National Park, tracked down a bear that had escaped from the national park in 2024 and was later brought back to the forest by the forest department.

Earlier, Das trained Leon in the national park one year before he started taking. The K9 Belgian Malinois can work very quickly based on information. Its sense of smell is very strong, and it can work fast.