Meet Naresh Hazari From Bihar With A 14-Inch Moustache

Khagaria: Septuagenarian Naresh Hazari of Parbatta block of Bihar's Khagaria flaunts a 14-inch moustache, making it his identity. A famous dialogue, Moustache ho to Nathu Lal jaisi, varna na ho (If you have a moustache, it should be like Nathy Lal, else not), of the movie Sharabi is oftend reminded by Hazari's moustache.

A retired CISF jawan, Hazari was given lakhs of rupees by the government in addition to his salary for the maintenance of the second-longest moustache in the country. He claims that the moustache had attained 42 inches in length during his service, for which, was bestowed with many honours.

A skilled wrestler, Hazari was sent aboard by the department to take part on behalf of the army, and even now shows the tricks to the people.

However, the only time he had to shave off his larger-than-life moustache was during the obsequies in 1985. The regrowth of the moustache is not as much as it used to be, as it has just touched 14 inches.

Naresh Hazari with a senior official. (ETV Bharat)

Hazari joined the CISF in 1978 and was superannuated in 2015. "Before getting a job in the CISF, I had contributed to Mukti Seva. I believe the moustache is the pride of a man, and that is why I never removed it," he said.

"I had started growing a moustache even before getting a job in CISF. At one point during the job, my moustache had reached 42 inches. I had to shave it during my father's death. The department used to give me a special allowance for the maintenance of the moustache," he added.

Under the Indian Police Service Uniform Rules, police personnel can only grow a neatly-trimmed moustache, which should not be bent or hanging. It is mandatory. In many states, police personnel receive special allowances for growing a moustache. It is believed that since the British era, moustaches have been considered a symbol of power and respect.