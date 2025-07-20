Dispur: Tea production is a cornerstone of Assam's economy. The tea from this northeastern state has procured its place in the world market.

Traditional methods as well as modern technology are used for tea production. In the old days, people used to prepare tea by hand. Although the invention of machinery and advancements in research over time have changed the methods of producing tea leaves, many people in Assam continue to prepare and use tea leaves by hand even today.

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism (ETV Bharat)

Meet Moina Kramchapi, a young, budding entrepreneur who not only produces tea in the traditional methods but also is exploring its tourism possibilities.

Traditionally, tea is produced by hand. In her efforts to spread the fragrance of her land and culture, Moina is welcoming tourists to witness the process of preparing various types of tea leaves by hand.

Hailing from the Inglepathar area, bordering Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong, adjacent to Kaziranga National Park of Assam, Moina's family belongs to the Karbi tribe. Moina says her family has been cultivating tea for the past 30 years.

Besides selling raw tea leaves from her garden, she also prepares various types of tea at home: Green Tea, Orthodox tea, and smoked tea. Along with her mother and other women, she has been producing tea using traditional homemade methods.

According to Moina, " We don't use machines. We pound tea leaves with a dheki (traditional foot-operated thresher) or ural (mortar). Sometimes the tea leaves are dried in the sun or smoked."

"We use this traditionally prepared tea for our consumption. However, for the past 2-3 years, we have started selling a small quantity of such handmade tea leaves retail, although we haven't branded the tea yet," she added. Moina said that 2-3 kilograms of handmade tea leaves are prepared for sale every week.

Moina also expresses her effort to develop tea tourism by demonstrating the traditional process of preparing tea leaves for tourists. "We have a private campsite (guest house) next to our home. That campsite has 12 tents and two homestays. Domestic and international tourists visiting Kaziranga National Park stay at the campsite located in the foothills of the Karbi Hills," she said.

For a small fee, she demonstrates the entire process of handmade tea preparation to tourists and also provides them with the opportunity to experience the process. Moina added that she aspires to develop more avenues in tea tourism.