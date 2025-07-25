Meet Kesang Dorjay, Hanle's Stargazer Preserving The Night Sky

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh, Ladakh: Kesang Dorjay, a 30-year-old from Hanle Khaldo in eastern Ladakh, has been serving as an Astronomy Ambassador—one among a batch of 22—at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve since 2022, guiding visitors and promoting stargazing in the region. He completed his education up to Class 10, following which he worked as a labourer with the Army and has also been involved in gamma ray observations at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Hanle for the past 4–5 years.

Kesang Dorjay recalls with a smile, “The gamma ray telescope was being installed in Hanle in 2014, and I was working as a labourer back then. My job was simple, assisting with the fittings and helping wherever needed.”

At the time, Kesang didn’t know much about astronomy. But being at the site every day, surrounded by experts, opened up a whole new world. He says, “Scientists would come, along with mechanical, civil, and software engineers; I would just stand and watch them work. Slowly, my curiosity turned into a deep interest.”

It was during those quiet, observing moments, tightening bolts, and assembling telescope parts that Kesang unknowingly took his first steps into the world of stars. Reflecting on his early days at the Hanle observatory, Kesang shares, “I gradually began to understand that the main purpose of the telescope was to study gamma rays”.

As he spent more time on site, Kesang formed a connection with Dorje Angchuk, the Engineer in charge of the Indian Astronomical Observatory, Hanle. “He had a deep passion for astrophotography. He worked closely with astrophysicists and with his guidance, I was able to learn a lot, not just technical skills but also how to see the sky differently,” he says.

Kesang Dorjay with his Telescope (ETV Bharat)

In the years that followed, a major transformation unfolded in Hanle. The UT Administration, the Indian Astronomical Observatory, and the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve joined hands to officially establish the region as a Dark Sky Reserve.

Kesang admits, “I never imagined I would be selected as an Astronomy Ambassador. The idea behind it was to give unemployed youth in the village a chance to earn a livelihood, while also helping to preserve Hanle’s pristine night sky. After my selection, I felt proud to be a part of this initiative and even prouder to be born in Hanle. Our goal is not just to earn an income from tourism, but also to manage the growing issue of light pollution due to the increasing number of tourists”.

The Astronomy Ambassadors work to create awareness in the village, encouraging people to use curtains and lampshades so that light stays directed toward the ground and does not affect the night sky.

“We were given training by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). Experts like Stanzin Norla, Dorje Angchuk, and other astronomy professionals teach us. They showed us how to operate telescopes and conduct stargazing sessions properly”, says Kesang.

Dark Sky Reserve made Hanle more popular

Before stargazing became popular, Hanle was already attracting curious visitors because of its observatory. He explains, “Most tourists came here for the observatory. That’s how they first got introduced to the idea of stargazing. But the main reason the observatory was built here in the first place is that Hanle has one of the clearest night skies in the country. Today, with the recognition of Hanle as a Dark Sky Reserve, it has received even more attention and promotion”.

Using his telescope, Kesang takes visitors on a journey through the night sky. “I charge Rs 200 per person for a stargazing session. Each Astronomy Ambassador has their own way of conducting it. For me, I usually make a group of 10 to 15 people, and the session lasts about 45 minutes to an hour. I show them celestial objects they can’t see with the naked eye, like the Ring Nebula, the Andromeda Galaxy, the Butterfly Cluster, the Dumbbell Nebula and other deep-sky wonders,” he says.

Kesang Dorjay with his telescope conducting stargazing (ETV Bharat)

The tool that makes this possible is his Celestron telescope, provided to him free of cost. “It was given by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the UT Administration, and the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve. It costs Rs 2.5 lakh," Kesang shares. "Earlier, many of my friends stayed back in Leh after finishing their studies. There weren’t many livelihood opportunities in Hanle, so they stayed back in search of work. But today, things have changed.”

With the introduction of the Astronomy Ambassador programme and the support from the IIA, youth like Kesang have found new ways to earn a living right from their village. He explains, “Thanks to the telescope I received, I can earn an income. Before this, we didn’t know much about stargazing, except for the Milky Way Galaxy, which everyone could see. But after the training from IIA, we began to understand so much more."

"I really enjoy this work now. Some of my friends who had settled in Leh are now returning to Hanle because of the opportunities created through the Astronomy Ambassador programme,” he adds.

When asked whether there has been an increase and scope in astrotourism, he says, “If I compare it to 2018, I used to work as a wildlife guide back then. At that time, out of 100 tourists, only about 10 per cent came for stargazing, and most of them were professional photographers. But now, after the establishment of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, many more tourists come specifically for stargazing, and they come well-prepared.”

Preserving the Dark Sky Reserve

When asked about the challenges faced by the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, Kesang’s tone turns serious. “Now, with more and more tourists coming to Hanle, many of them don’t know how to manage light properly. As Astronomy Ambassadors, it’s our responsibility to educate them about light pollution, how even small things like uncovered bulbs or bright torches can harm the night sky,” he explains.

He pauses, then adds with concern, “If no one is there to guide them, then in the next five to ten years, the very existence of the Dark Sky Reserve could be under threat.”

Kesang acknowledges the institutional support that has made the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve possible. He says, “At present, UT Administration is supporting the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve, along with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). But with recognition comes responsibility. Now it’s up to all of us, Astronomy Ambassadors, HDSR team, and villagers to protect and preserve it”.

Kesang hopes to see more youth from the village step into this role. He says, “Many young people are starting to show interest. If we all work together, we can promote Hanle in a much bigger way. We’ll also request the UT Administration and IIA to provide more telescopes, so that more youth can be trained and benefit from this opportunity.”

Community support and local interest in stars

Kesang reflects on the early days of the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve. He says, “Initially, when the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) was set up, it was difficult for the local people to understand what it was all about. Some even questioned it and were against the idea. But today, everyone is benefiting equally from it.”

Over time, as awareness grew, so did the support from the community. He says, “We also try to educate the locals through guests about light pollution and the importance of preserving the night sky, which works better. Now, the villagers understand its value and fully support the initiative.”

Kesang shares that the locals’ growing interest in astronomy isn’t just driven by tourism; it’s also deeply connected to Ladakh’s cultural roots. He says, “When we explain stargazing to tourists, we do it scientifically and translate it into both Hindi and English. But what’s even more fascinating is that Ladakh has its own rich tradition of star stories and folk tales. I’ve started collecting them myself.”

He gives an example, “There’s a reference to the 'Summer Triangle' in our oral tradition. It marks the beginning of the summer season. Then there’s ‘Namlangs Say Skarchen (which is planet Venus).”

In the past, long before GPS and calendars, people in the region relied on the night sky to track time and seasons. He explains, “Different constellations appear from different directions during different times of the year. Our ancestors used them to understand when to plant, when to harvest, and even to mark special occasions.”

Now, when Kesang and other Astronomy Ambassadors point out stars and constellations through telescopes, the locals often recognise them. “They really enjoy it. Among tourists, one of the most admired sights is the Ring Nebula,” he says.