Meet Darpan Inaani, Who Lost His Eyesight At 3 But Never Lost Sight Of His Chess Dreams

Meet Vadodara resident Darpan Inaani, who lost his sight at the age of three but never let it limit his dreams

File image of Darpan Inaani (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

Vadodara: One man is proving that vision isn't about what the eyes can see – it's about the mind that dares to dream. Meet Vadodara resident Darpan Inaani, who lost his sight at the age of three but never let it limit his dreams. Instead, he turned it into his strength, making India proud in the world of chess.

"I won two gold medals for India at the Para Asian Games held in China in 2023 – one individual medal and one team medal. I was introduced to chess in 2008, and I have been playing since then because chess is the only sport that a visually impaired person can play with a sighted player without any kind of modifications in the rules, said Darpan Inaani.

Darpan is determined to achieve even greater milestones. "I want to pursue chess very passionately and I have a dream of becoming a Grandmaster. No blind player from India or even from all of Asia has achieved the Grandmaster title yet. I want to be the first blind Grandmaster from Asia," he added. Darpan credits his parents for his success, saying they raised him like any other child, instilling in him the confidence to chase his dreams.

