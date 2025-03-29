Meet An Unique Author From Assam's Jorhat - Vegetable Seller Pens 18 Books

Jorhat: There is a unique author, who hails from Johrat in Assam and his name is Laxiram Duwara Das. The uniqueness of this author is that he is a vegetable seller. He came to Jorhat from Dakshin Pat Kaiwart village in Majuli 20 years ago and he not only persuaded his dream of writing books but was successful in achieving it.

Das sold vegetables in the daytime and then studied in the night so that he could become an author and it was in Jorhat where his dream was fulfilled. "I am from South Pat Kaiwart village in Majuli. I came to Jorhat 20 years ago for business. I am living as a tenant in Jorhat city and I am a small street vendor. I sell vegetables," he told ETV Bharat.

According to the vegetable seller, who turned into an author, he was attracted to Lord Krishna and hence began to study the books containing the names of the Lord's qualities.

Laxiram Duwara Das, who has authored 18 books. selling vegetables (ETV Bharat)

He wrote his first book in 2012, which was published in 2016 and then did not look back. "I started studying and writing books in 2012 and my first book 'Hari Bhakti Amrit Bani 'was published in 2016. At that time I believed that I did not have enough funds to publish books," he added.

"But I have no regrets. I have already written 18 spiritual books to date. Among them are 'Manikanchan Sanyog', 'Shabdartha' and 'Saralartha of Srimad Bhagavatam I, II, XI' and 'XII Skandas'," Das added.

However, the road was not easy for Das and he overcame several challenges. He gave up his home and land to develop his skills. He has written books and explained the Bhagavad Gita to generate interest among the children about spirituality. After he wrote the first book, his confidence was boosted and that paved the way for writing the 17 other books.

His journey is an inspiration to many. He has set an example for others that no dream is big and it can be achieved through hard work.