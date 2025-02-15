Meerut: Vikas Swami, an athlete from Karnawal village here in Uttar Pradesh, has brought laurels to the state by setting a new world record in Italy. Swami lifted a 125 kg weight using his teeth in a handstand position for over 35.57 seconds.

His feat has got him a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The record-breaking event was hosted by the Guinness Book of World Records last night in Milan, Italy, where he was accompanied by his two sons, who assisted him in the challenge.

Vikas broke his previous record, which he made on the stage of the reality show India’s Got Talent in 2023 when he lifted over 80 kg of weight in a handstand for five seconds.

Speaking with ETV Bharat from Italy, Vikas thanked his well-wishers and supporters. He also expressed joy over his success. “The prayers and blessings of everyone back home paid off. My sons and I have made the impossible possible and brought glory to Karnawal and India,” he said.

Meerut's Vikas Swami And His Two Sons Set Guinness World Record With Incredible Feat (ETV Bharat)

In the world record, Vikas was tasked with lifting a weight of 125 kg. He accepted the challenge and lifted this weight—consisting of 50 kg crude weight—while his two sons, the elder one, Aditya, sat on his neck, and his younger son, Anmol, added another 25 kg. Holding this weight for more than 35 seconds, the family succeeded in setting the record.

While reflecting on his challenge, Vikas (40) says, “It was almost impossible to break the record. But we did it on the second attempt. This was possible only with the prayers of my supporters.”

Vikas says his journey has been full of trials and tribulations ever since 2010, when he met with a terrible accident, leaving him bedridden for many months.

“The accident made me feel helpless and brought huge financial distress to the family,” he says. Doctors had also given up, but Vikas refused to. He started doing yoga and became an athlete, making a name for himself.

He also motivated his children, who also won several medals and set their records. “We still face financial hardships, but we are strong enough to face them and get through. We are hopeful that one day things will improve,” Vikas says. “Our dream is not to give up on hard work as it pays off.”

Vikas also thanked ETV Bharat for its regular support through his coverage. “ETV Bharat has always been there for me, and I am grateful for their unwavering encouragement,” he said in a video message from Italy.