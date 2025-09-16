Meerut Youth Says It With Flowers
Shekhar Chauhan left his job to start floriculture and is now giving employment to others
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Meerut: Shekhar Chauhan was one among the millions in the country's job market till he decided to do something different with his own resources. He decided to say it with flowers. This youth from Madarpura village of Daurala in Meerut took to floriculture and provided livelihood to several others in the process.
Shekhar acquired BCA and MBA degrees and moved out of his village for a cashier's job that was paying him Rs 30,000 a month. But job satisfaction eluded him. Coming from a farmer's family, he had land. He decided to make use of a small patch of this land to cultivate flowers in a polyhouse. He built a polyhouse of over 2000 square metres in 2017 and started cultivating roses. Slowly, he built another polyhouse of the same size where he started cultivating gerbera flowers.
In the last eight years, he has been able to build two polyhouses while employing six other people who help in taking care of the plants and are involved in cutting, packing and marketing flowers. His family members are also involved in the enterprise.
Shekhar disclosed that he liked this work more than his previous job, which had taken him away from his home. Now he is working from his home and is earning well. After deducting all the expenses, he is earning more than Rs 1 lakh per month.
He told ETV Bharat that he has grown several varieties of roses and gerberas that are worth lakhs of rupees. "There is a high demand for them during the wedding season. Polycolor roses are used more in Jai Mala," he said.
Like every other vocation, floriculture demands hard labour. The plant has to be well-maintained. If the flowers bloom in continuity, care has to be taken while cutting them. Hard work always pays, and Shekhar is an example.
He further stated, "All the varieties of gerbera and roses that have been planted are ordered from Pune. Once this crop is planted, it flowers for four to five years without any problem. Necessary spraying is done for maintenance and to prevent any disease in the plant."
He earns maximum income between October to March when there is a high demand as well as yield. Roses sell the most in February when the marriage season is on, apart from Valentine's week.
He has a message for the youth. According to him, "The youth should not run after jobs. They should innovate, do something of their own and if they belong to the village, then there are many things to be done that can help them move ahead in life."
He said that a lot of things can be grown in polyhouses that lead to high returns. In the process, one can become an employment provider to others and derive a lot of satisfaction as well.
Shekhar's father, Satyavir Chauhan, said that the family expenses were met from the sugarcane that is grown in the entire area. "But Shekhar expressed his desire to grow a different crop, to which we agreed. In the beginning, there were many questions in my mind, along with the fear of failure. But, now it feels very nice when other people come seeking his advice to diversify into floriculture," he said.
Shekhar disclosed that the marketing and transportation are well managed, and his flowers go right up to Delhi. The payments are credited instantly into his account.
One of his employees, Vikas, said, "I did not have any work till I got employment in the polyhouse. This is of big help to my family financially."
Some women of the village also earn while helping in the maintenance of the polyhouses. They are happy to get a source of income within their village.
