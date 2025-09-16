ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meerut Youth Says It With Flowers

Meerut: Shekhar Chauhan was one among the millions in the country's job market till he decided to do something different with his own resources. He decided to say it with flowers. This youth from Madarpura village of Daurala in Meerut took to floriculture and provided livelihood to several others in the process.

Shekhar acquired BCA and MBA degrees and moved out of his village for a cashier's job that was paying him Rs 30,000 a month. But job satisfaction eluded him. Coming from a farmer's family, he had land. He decided to make use of a small patch of this land to cultivate flowers in a polyhouse. He built a polyhouse of over 2000 square metres in 2017 and started cultivating roses. Slowly, he built another polyhouse of the same size where he started cultivating gerbera flowers.

Polyhouse (ETV Bharat)

In the last eight years, he has been able to build two polyhouses while employing six other people who help in taking care of the plants and are involved in cutting, packing and marketing flowers. His family members are also involved in the enterprise.

Shekhar disclosed that he liked this work more than his previous job, which had taken him away from his home. Now he is working from his home and is earning well. After deducting all the expenses, he is earning more than Rs 1 lakh per month.

He told ETV Bharat that he has grown several varieties of roses and gerberas that are worth lakhs of rupees. "There is a high demand for them during the wedding season. Polycolor roses are used more in Jai Mala," he said.

Shekhar Chauhan (ETV Bharat)

Like every other vocation, floriculture demands hard labour. The plant has to be well-maintained. If the flowers bloom in continuity, care has to be taken while cutting them. Hard work always pays, and Shekhar is an example.