Meerut Resident Transforms Alwar Village; Develops Green Patch And Herbal Nursery

Alwar: Driven by a passion to change the perception of Rajasthan being a semi-arid and arid land, a youth from Meerut made Alwar his home and converted a large area into a green patch by planting trees there.

A resident of Bhaisa village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Chaudhary quit his engineering job with a private company in New Delhi and made Dhiroda village near Sariska Tiger Reserve his workplace. He planted trees on the rocky and desolate land, turning it into a green haven.

Pradeep disclosed that he had a deep interest in gardening and plants right from his childhood. While working in New Delhi, he repeatedly thought of doing something that would benefit the entire society. He decided to take up planting trees on a large scale.

He left his job in 2010 and began working on the rocky government land in Dhiroda village. He began with the Panchavati trees of banyan, peepal, belpatra, amla and ashoka. The cool shade of the banyan, the oxygen of peepal, the coolness of belpatra, the health benefits of amla and the pain-relieving benefits of ashoka contributed to his selection.

He gradually transformed the rocky and dry land into a green zone by planting 200 saplings in the first year, and the number kept increasing every subsequent year. He has planted over 5000 saplings till now, and hundreds of them have grown into trees that are up to 25 feet tall. The greenery, spread over a radius of one kilometre has transformed the entire area.