Meerut Resident Transforms Alwar Village; Develops Green Patch And Herbal Nursery
Pradeep Chaudhary quit his engineering job to make Dhiroda village his home
Published : September 25, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST
Alwar: Driven by a passion to change the perception of Rajasthan being a semi-arid and arid land, a youth from Meerut made Alwar his home and converted a large area into a green patch by planting trees there.
A resident of Bhaisa village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Chaudhary quit his engineering job with a private company in New Delhi and made Dhiroda village near Sariska Tiger Reserve his workplace. He planted trees on the rocky and desolate land, turning it into a green haven.
Pradeep disclosed that he had a deep interest in gardening and plants right from his childhood. While working in New Delhi, he repeatedly thought of doing something that would benefit the entire society. He decided to take up planting trees on a large scale.
He left his job in 2010 and began working on the rocky government land in Dhiroda village. He began with the Panchavati trees of banyan, peepal, belpatra, amla and ashoka. The cool shade of the banyan, the oxygen of peepal, the coolness of belpatra, the health benefits of amla and the pain-relieving benefits of ashoka contributed to his selection.
He gradually transformed the rocky and dry land into a green zone by planting 200 saplings in the first year, and the number kept increasing every subsequent year. He has planted over 5000 saplings till now, and hundreds of them have grown into trees that are up to 25 feet tall. The greenery, spread over a radius of one kilometre has transformed the entire area.
The temperature here has dropped in comparison to the surrounding areas, and the water table has also risen. Besides, the locals developed an interest in environmental conservation, and many of them initiated similar initiatives in their own areas. The people from nearby areas now began visiting the green patch and were inspired.
While undergoing treatment for knee pain in 2021, Pradeep became deeply acquainted with Ayurvedic plants, and this inspired him to create a herbal nursery.
Making use of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), he set up the herbal nursery in Dhiroda village, which currently houses approximately 300 plant species. These include plants like harad (myrobalan), baheda (Indian gooseberry), amla (Indian gooseberry), reetha (sweet celery), balsam kheera (sweet basil), arjuna (Indian gooseberry), various species of tulsi, neem, ashwagandha (Indian gooseberry) and giloy. This nursery is now a centre for research on medicinal plants.
Having witnessed a disabled cow being mauled by a leopard in the Dhiroda forest inspired him to undertake cow protection, and he went on to establish Shri Harigopal Cow Shelter with the help of the villagers. More than 140 cows and animals like nilgai, peacocks, monkeys and deer are treated at the facility, where the Forest Department employees also bring injured animals for treatment.
Dhiroda has now become a centre for research and education where students and researchers come to learn, besides foreign guests. Pradeep now wants to plant all the flora found in the Sariska Tiger Reserve at one location. "This will provide researchers with a better opportunity for study and enable conservation of species threatened by climate change," he said.
He was honoured by the district administration on Independence Day in 2021 for his work on environmental conservation, tree planting and cow shelter management.