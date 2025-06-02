Meerut Professor Throws B'Day Bash For 'Alex'; Variety Of Dishes, Return Gifts And Much More

Meerut: From invitation cards to 30 types of dishes and a guest list of 500 people from across the country. It was an elaborate birthday party for beloved Alex, who has turned five.

Shamim Ahmed, a professor and animal lover from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, left no stone unturned to ensure his pet dog's birthday was celebrated in the best possible manner.

Pet parent Shamim Ahmed (ETV Bharat)

Ahmed, director of Translam Educational Institute in Ganganagar area of ​​​​Meerut, is known for his love for animals. He threw a party on the occasion of his pet's fifty birthday on Sunday night. To make the party special, he ordered an 11 kg cake and distributed specially designed invitation cards with Alex's photograph to his friends, most of whom were animal lovers. Many guests had also arrived at the party from other states.

Invitation card (ETV Bharat)

There were more than 500 people at the party. The celebrations included cake cutting, music, dance, games, a sumptuous meal comprising 30 varieties of dishes and exciting return gifts.

Ahmed has been organising animal-related events for the past several years. He said that he rescued Alex in an injured condition from the streets during Covid pandemic five years ago. He brought the injured puppy home and since then he is staying with him.

Alex on stage with guests (ETV Bharat)

He is unmarried and his sister, also an animal lover, works abroad. Ahmed said that guests from 10 states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and others attended the birthday party.

The most attractive part of the birthday party was a lucky draw contest, winner of which was given a refrigerator. The guests participated in a host of games along with songs and dances. Not only did the guests enjoy 30 different types of dishes but left the venue with exciting return gifts.

Music and dance at the party (ETV Bharat)

Ahmed is so fond of Alex that he has built a separate bungalow with a special glass room and garden for him to play. There are helpers to take care of Alex and air conditioner facility to keep him comfortable. Special arrangements are also made for Alex during winters.