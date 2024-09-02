MBA Naushad Shaikh Sells Paan in Mumbai; Earns Crores

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Several parents want their children to grow up and get a well-paying job in a top company without doing their ancestral business. Many people have the impression that if there is money in business today, then there is nothing in the future.

MBA Naushad Sheikh in his Paan Story shop (ETV Bharat)

Therefore, many people choose the job option without taking any risk in business as get a monthly salary. However, the story of 'MBA Paanwala' - Paan Story Founder Naushad Shaikh is different.

Naushad's parents also him to get a good education and get a job in a good place without doing the family's paan business. Naushad completed his MBA and got a job with a good monthly salary. He also got married.

However, Naushad decided to quit his job and continue the family business. His decision was opposed from home. However, he proved his kin wrong.

Naushad's grandfather and father had a paan business. "My family wanted me to learn something and not to the family business. I come from a humble family. My father worked hard and ensured that I completed my MBA. After that, I also got a well-paying job in a reputed company," Naushad told ETV Bharat.

"Everything was going smoothly at home. However, I did not feel like doing the job," Naushad quipped. According to Naushad, he quit his job and decided to carry forward his ancestral business.

While doing MBA, he submitted a project on paan, which was appreciated by his faculty. And that is where the brand called 'The Paan Story, which he later established was born.

"My grandfather and father sold paan containing tobacco. But I do not want to do that. I don't want to play with people's health. So I decided to start my brand called 'The Paan Story'," he added.

Naushad, who lives in suburban Kurla owns a small shop in the Mahim Darga area. Today, Naushad's has various flavours of paan available in the shop. He started this business in 2019 and in 2020, the entire world was hit by COVID-19.

After things reopened, his business also recovered the losses. He has also kept e-commerce options like Swiggy, and Zomato for home delivery for customers.

"My paan is delivered across Mumbai. Foreign visitors from various countries like Russia, and Japan also come to my shop to eat paan,"

Naushad not only has a paan shop, but he also focuses on events.

"My first event was at the famous hotel 'Taj Palace' in Mumbai. I got my first order from there. I set up a paan stall at the hotel 'Taj Palace'. Many people liked the paan and after that, I started getting several big orders. We are getting orders for big events not just in Mumbai but from all over the country," said Naushad.

"We are getting many events from the Adani group. We are also getting orders for private events from owners of big companies like Haldiram. This is generating crores of rupees," he added. In the future, Naushad wants to take his Paan brand to foreign countries.