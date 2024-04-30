May Day 2024: The Day Dedicated to Celebrate Working Class

Hyderabad: May Day, also known as International Workers' Day or Labour's Day, is observed on May 1 every year across the globe to commemorate the contribution of the working class and fight injustice against those working in severe and unsafe environments.

The day also marks the time to celebrate the changing seasons, with roots in ancient festivals that welcome the start of spring. May Day is known for its joyful celebration of life and nature's renewal. People often dance around maypoles, a custom that dates back to medieval times, symbolising the vitality and fertility of the season.

May Day has different origin stories in different countries. It is most commonly associated as a commemoration of the achievements of the labour movement. The day is marked with a public holiday in over 80 countries.

OTD on May 1, 1886

The labour class united to raise their voices against the unjust treatment that included 15 hours of work a day, poor working conditions leading to deaths and unfair wages.

This was also a reason why the Labour day was propagated by various pressure groups.

More than 3,00,000 workers in 13,000 businesses across the United States walked off their jobs in the first May Day celebration in history.

In Chicago, the epicentre of the 8-hour day agitators, 40,000 went out on strike with the anarchists.

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day is a day that unites workers together and reminds them of their power when they act in unity.

Labourers on this can feel respected for the work that they have done all over the year.

On Labour Day, workers and their needs and rights are in focus.

The day is significant as it enables workers to take some much-needed rest from their work and to collect their thoughts, spend time with their loved ones, or just recover their energies.

This day motivates people to get into work and to work hard.

Importance of International Labour Day 2024

International Labour Day has a great significance in the current context, serving as a constant reminder of the on-going struggle for workers’ rights and social justice. In the world that is fraught with income disparities, labour exploitation and the challenges of automation and digitisation, the day serves as a platform to renew commitments to build a more just and equitable society. Apart from that, the International Labour Day is indeed an opportunity to address the important issues of oppression, employment and labour rights.

Facts About May Day