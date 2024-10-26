ETV Bharat / offbeat

Maurizio Cattelan's Duct-Taped Banana To Be Auctioned At Sotheby's

New York: Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's provocative conceptual art piece, 'Comedian', featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall, is set to be auctioned by Sotheby's on November 20. The piece is estimated to fetch between USD 1 million and 1.5 million. David Galperin, head of contemporary art for America at Sotheby's, describes the artwork as a transformation of the mundane into the extraordinary. on of the mundane into the extraordinary.

In a statement, Galperin explained, "Cattelan's comedian is composed of a single banana that is affixed to the wall by a singular piece of duct tape. the work is presented on the wall as any other artwork and is intended to be replaced as the banana ages." This highlights the ephemeral nature of the piece and its commentary on the art market.

Galperin emphasised that Cattelan's work aligns with a long tradition of artists who have challenged conventional notions of art. "He is elevating something that is so banal into something that is so extraordinary," he noted, reflecting on the piece's conceptual underpinnings.