Masan Holi of Varanasi: Festival of Pyre Ashes, Colours, And Mystic Naga Sadhus

Varanasi: The Holi festival in the spiritual capital of India is unique for its world-famous grandeur, ancient traditions, and mystical features. It’s believed that during Rangbhari Ekadashi, Lord Shiva plays Holi with devotees, followed by celebrations in the cremation grounds with ghosts and eunuchs. This religious camaraderie is popularly known as Masan Holi.

This year Masan Holi will be celebrated on March 11 and bring more diversity as it will include Naga sadhus celebrating the Bhasm Utsav (festival of ashes) with their idol. The Naga monks will also take out a procession after the sacred Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Unique and Ancient Tradition

Varanasi—the world’s oldest living city—presents an unparalleled devotion to Lord Shiva, and during Holi, people not only get immersed in colours but also in pyre ashes as well. Every year, this unique Holi is observed at the Manikarnika Ghat, which witnesses sadhus and Aghoris showing reverence to Lord Shiva, the deity of destruction and regeneration, by playing Holi with ashes.

A local priest says this time Masan Holi would be a special display of grand confluence as Naga sadhus from across the country and the world will join in with Mahadev as it happens soon after Maha Kumbh.

‘Such Holi Not Played Anywhere Else’

Several religious leaders, including Naga saint Raghunandan Giri, expressed happiness and excitement over the Masan Holi celebrations.

Giri says he, along with other sadhus, will stay in Banaras until Holi and afterwards proceed to Kedarnath. “Masan Holi is a big blessing from Baba Vishwanath, and we will keep this tradition,” he says, adding that the ritual was exclusive to Varanasi, distinguishing it from cities like Haridwar, Nashik, or Ujjain.