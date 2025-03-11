Manual Alarm Of Faith: Muslims Go Door To Door To Wake Up People For 'Sehri' During Ramadan In Madhya Pradesh

Burhanpur: Young Sheikh Salim gets up in the middle of the night to wake up Muslims for 'Sehri', the pre-dawn meals during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

Manual Alarm

Salim, who gets up at 2 AM during the ongoing fasting month, reaches Azad Nagar, Phool Ka Madrasa, Jama Masjid, Bairi Maidan, Alamganj, Lalbagh suburb, Silampura, Rajpura, Jaistambh, Khanka Ward and Pala Bazar knocking on the doors of the households asking them to get up.

“O dear ones of Allah, wake up, eat Sehri', Salim calls out to the Muslims.

Centuries-old Tradition Kept Alive

Like Salim, young and old in Burhanpur get up in the same manner in their respective areas during the holy month of Ramadan going door to door to wake up Muslims for the pre-dawn meals.

The practice is part of the age-old tradition believed to be centuries-old being followed in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh. For years, every year during the holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of people come out in the dead of the night to wake up the Muslims for Sehri.

Sheikh Salim goes door to door to wake up Muslims for 'Sehri' meals during Ramadan in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

In today's era of technology, the people in Burhanpur are clinging to the age-old tradition to wake up neighbours for Sehri in a bid to keep the tradition alive.

Masood Khan, a local from Burhanpur, too said that the tradition is believed to be centuries-old, which is still alive.

“The elderly along with the youth have been carrying on the noble work with great enthusiasm, so that the 'rozadars'(fasting Muslims) can be woken up on time for Sehri. More than 100 people carry out this work in Burhanpur city alone. This includes elderly men and women as well,”Khan said.

Historical Importance Of Burhanpur

Muslims in Burhanpur are said to be devout in the religious practices especially the five prayers a day. It is believed that during the Mughal Empire, the king-designate of Delhi was sent to Burhanpur for training.

A Different Charm During Ramadan

Burhanpur offers an entirely different charm during the holy month of Ramadan. People gather in mosques in large numbers for congregational prayers during the fasting month. Taraweeh Namaz(night prayers), Quran recitation and other prayers are also offered in mosques. Huge crowds of people gather at local mosques and other religious places for huge congregations as a symbol of unity.