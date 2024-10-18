Imphal: People in Manipur celebrated the Mera-Hou-Chongba festival on Thursday symbolizing unity among the indigenous communities of the state. This annual event is held to strengthen the ties between the various ethnic groups living in the region.

Leishamba Sanajaoba, Rajya Sabha MP said, "Today we are celebrating Mera-Hou-Chongba festival. This is the only common customary festival for the indigenous people of this state. I wish and believe that by celebrating such a festival, the bond between the hill and valley people will strengthen. Lastly, I would like to appeal to all the Indigenous people of the state to stand jointly and fight for a brighter and peaceful Manipur."

Manipur Embraces Unity Among Ethnic Communities As Mera-Hou-Chongba Celebrated Across The State (PTI)

Throughout the day, various cultural programs showcased the rich heritage of Manipur's diverse communities, including traditional dances, music, and art.

"Today we have come here to celebrate Mera-Hou-Chongba with our friends and all the communities of Manipur and we are happy to be here today. This is a very important cultural event. It is very good to take part and we would encourage these things to continue in years to come also and to let the future generation know that we are bound by such a cultural unity in Manipur," said a participant.

"For the people of Manipur, such festival is one such occasion which brings the people of Manipur together especially the indigenous people of the state. I think this not only celebrates festivities of Mera-Hou-Chongba but it also celebrates togetherness, oneness and diversity of Manipur people," he added.

Mera Hou Chongba is unique in that it is one of the few festivals where both hill and valley communities come together, fostering a spirit of unity and togetherness.