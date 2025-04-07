'Higher Mango Yields With Israeli Technology': Maharashtra Farmer Grows 10,000 Trees In 10 Acres

Amravati: In traditional methods, a mango tree starts bearing fruit 15 years after it is planted but, with Israeli technology, it is different. A farmer from Amravati is using Israeli method in his mango plantation. It is expected to start giving yields of the delicious fruit in just two to two and a half years and, these harvests will continue for the next 25 years.

At the Ghod Wagholi village under the Melghat area in Amravati district, the farmer, Dr. Sachin Gole, planted 10,000 mango trees in 10 acres of this land following the guidelines as per the Israeli method of cultivation. Considering the effectiveness of this method, the farmer expects to produce up to 17 tons of mangoes in the first year itself.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Sachin said that after he decided to make use of technology in cultivation, he got the soil in his land tested. "Then, the idea of ​​producing mangoes in the land using the Israeli method occurred to him as the soil test reports of the land, located at the foot of the Satpura mountain ranges, showed that this land was suitable for mango plantations. After this, in 2022-23, about 10,000 seedlings of Gavrani mango variety were planted in the soil. When small trees emerged from the seedlings, they were grafted to the mother tree of Keshar mango", the farmer said.

90 percent sprouting

In this method of cultivation, within two and a half years, 90 percent mangoes sprouted in the field. This is due to the large amount of space left open while planting mangoes, Dr. Sachin Gole said, adding that the aim is to make it easy to harvest mangoes, and that there should be a clear path between the rows of trees so that the mangoes can be picked and packed at the same place.

This method has a way of overcoming stormy winds and natural disasters by planting the mango orchard in a north-south direction. These trees are also planted in a very dense manner and a wall of trees was formed at the selected place so that these trees will not be damaged in any storm of flood or gales, said Dr. Sachin Gole.

Technological boost to mango production

It is a common feeling that a farmer does not get benefits in proportion to the hard work he puts in. Today, technology is available to change this thinking in agriculture. Changing the face of agriculture by using technology is the need of the hour, Dr. Sachin Gole said, adding that he had decided to produce mangoes using the Israeli method keeping the concept of business agriculture in mind.

The mangoe trees grown using Israeli technology are smaller compared to the regular trees but they have the same ingredients as that of bigger ones. There is no difference between the mangoes of both the varieties. "The present generation should get a taste of the mango fruits reaped using the Israeli method. These trees, which will start bearing fruit after two and a half years, will bear fruit for twenty-five years from now," said Dr. Sachin Gole.

Control room in the field

Technology has been fully utilized for mango production. A small control room has been set up in the field. All the water and irrigation are controlled from the spot with a single button. All the management like irrigation, drip irrigation is done from this control room.



This new change will be made next year because the height of the trees is low, the fruits on the trees are touching the ground. Tressling method will be used. Due to this, the mangoes will not touch the ground. The height and weight of the mango will be supported on the trellis, so the weight of the tree will not be affected. The tree will not break or move. That tree will get a support system, says Dr. Sachin Gole.