Mango Baba App By An Uttar Pradesh Farmer Promises Safe, Sweet Mangoes Without Chemical Ripening

Lucknow: Come summer, and mangoes rule the streets and markets not only of Lucknow but all over the country. From Dussehri, Chaunsa, Gulab Khas, to Amrapallis and Alphonsos, the king of fruits, packed with Vitamin A, C, fiber, and antioxidants, is the first choice among others. But don't we always worry if mangoes are naturally ripened on the tree, or turned sweeter with harmful chemicals.

To address this worry and to offer a healthier alternative, a Malihabad-based farmer Ashish Yadav has developed an innovative mobile application called 'Mango Baba' that can deliver fresh, carbide-free mangoes directly from the orchards to doorstep.

Ashish explains how sellers in the hurry to earn more, use calcium carbide, a chemical infamously known in the trade as ‘masala’ to make the mangoes ripen fast and unnaturally thus making its consumption unhealthy. Though banned under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) 2011 regulations, calcium carbide continues to be widely used.

“Most people are not aware that the gas released from calcium carbide damages the fruit and is hazardous for the seller and buyer,” says Ashish while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Agricultural scientist Dr. Dinesh Yadav says that after eating mangoes ripened with carbide, a person could feel thirsty, because it affects the hypothalamus organ of the brain. "This imbalances the secretion of hormones. Eating such mangoes for a long time increases the risk of deadly diseases like digestive system, kidney, liver and even cancer," he warns.

Also, problems like difficulty in breathing, heartburn and vomiting can occur, he adds.

Throwing FSSAI advise to wind, adulteration and irregularities in mangoes continue unabated. "One must make sure that the mangoes he or she is buying is chemical free. Then the fruit should be thoroughly washed and eaten. However, the skin which have black spot must be avoided," Ashish says.

To ensure that the customers get the best of mangoes which are naturally ripened, in 2020, Ashish mentored by Dr. Shailendra Rajan, former director of the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), launched the Mango Baba app. It has been developed in such a way that it can connect consumers with Malihabad farmers who practice chemical-free, scientific mango cultivation.

Mango Baba App Promises Safe, Sweet Mangoes Without Chemical Ripening (ETV Bharat)

The app which was recently updated with a better interface gives customers and sellers real-time tracking, and cash-on-delivery options. Through the app, over 10 quintals of mangoes have been successfully delivered this season to places from Guwahati to Kashmir.

“The mangoes from Malihabad are grown using methods like bagging, plucking on time, pruning, pest control, and harvesting with special tools to avoid damage,” says Ashish, adding, no chemical is ever used.

The app has been linked with India Post as a logistics partner so that mangoes from Malihabad reaches the remotest corners of the country. The mango parcels are also carefully packed so that the fruit remains fresh and does not get damaged. The pricing on the app remains at par with local markets, and the service is certainly superior, assures Ashish.

“We grade mangoes and then wrap each individually in foam nets to avoid bruising during transport. Our boxes are meticulously packed to retain freshness and taste,” he says.

Apart from fresh mangoes of many varieties, the app also offers mango-based products like aam panna, pickles, and squash, which are also transported through the app. There’s also a curated honey collection - from Multi Flower Honey, Kashmiri Wild Honey to Acacia, and Eucalyptus Honey which after being sourced from trusted beekeepers are packed and sent to customers, if booked through the app.

The Mango Baba app is currently available on the Google Play Store which can be downloaded and used.